Fatal stabbing of NYC dancer being investigated as possible hate crime

The fatal stabbing of a New York City dancer is being investigated as a possible hate crime, police sources said on Tuesday.

Shortly before midnight on July 29, the NYPD received a call regarding a stabbing at a Brooklyn gas station, police said.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley with a stab wound to his torso, according to police.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. No arrests have been made, but police sources told WCBS on Tuesday that the NYPD has identified a suspect and the incident is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Surveillance footage from the gas station shows Sibley and his friends getting into an argument with a group of men as well as the commotion surrounding Sibley's stabbing.

Witnesses said Sibley and his friends were dancing and voguing when a man walked up to them and allegedly made homophobic comments, CBS New York reported.

Sibley's untimely death has shocked his family and friends.

"I'm still in shock. Each time I hear the door, I keep looking for O'Shae to come out," neighbor Beckenbaur Hamilton told CBS New York.

The 28-year-old was known to dance outside with his friends.

"They were dancing. They were filling up on gas, but they were voguing, doing crazy, I can promise you," Hamilton said."I wasn't there, but I can tell you just from what I saw that's just how they are. He comes out here and stops the music and just starts dancing and voguing and carrying on."

