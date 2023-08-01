Fatal stabbing over stolen phone earns decades-long prison sentence for man wielding the knife

WEST PALM BEACH — A 36-year-old West Palm Beach-area man has confessed to stabbing another man to death over a stolen cellphone in 2022, earning a prison sentence almost as long as he's been alive.

Yunior Verdecia pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in a West Palm Beach courtroom Thursday morning. He risked a lifetime in prison had he fought the charge at trial and lost. Circuit Judge Cymonie Rowe sentenced him to 30 years instead, with credit for the eight months he has spent in jail since his arrest.

Verdecia told Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies that he met Smith Bois, 35, to buy drugs from him on Nov. 5 at the Speedway Gas Station on Okeechobee Boulevard, near Haverhill Road. The drugs Bois offered weren't worth the $50 he handed him, Verdecia said. He got angry.

Bois grabbed Verdecia's phone out of his hand and refused to give it back, Verdecia said. He told deputies he hurried to a nearby Family Dollar Store and returned with a large stolen knife, demanding that Bois hand over his phone.

When Bois refused, Verdecia said he chased him toward the gas pumps and stabbed him three or four times. He dumped the knife and fled on his bike. Bois walked across the street to Good Samaritan Medical Center's free-standing hospital and died soon afterward.

Deputies found Verdecia's phone at the gas station and traced it back to him, charging him with first-degree murder. Assistant State Attorney Jo Wilensky agreed to reduce the charge to second-degree murder in exchange for his guilty plea Thursday.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Crime news: Fatal stabbing earns prison sentence for West Palm man