Fatal stabbing is Pawtucket's third homicide in nine days

PAWTUCKET — A fight outside a liquor store on West Avenue ended with one man pulling a knife and stabbing the other, and although the victim was taken to a hospital, he did not live long enough to be treated.

An email from Detective Sgt. Theodore Georgitsis, from the major crime unit and Youth Bureau, confirmed that police were investigating a fatal stabbing.

It was the third homicide in the last nine days in Pawtucket. On Jan. 24, a man was shot to death outside Fab City Cigar Lounge after an altercation inside. On Sunday, a man was shot at the intersection of Carnation Street and Broadway and later died.

City Councilwoman Melissa DeRosa said she got a call at 5:26 p.m. from a man who was driving by and saw someone on the ground shortly after it happened. He had called 911, he told her, and she called 911 after talking to him. Both were told that police were on the way, she said.

When the first caller called back, she told him to tell the people attending the victim to apply pressure to stop the bleeding. She said it was a horrible moment.

DeRosa is one of three council members elected at large. The other six represent districts. She encourages anyone to call her anytime. The council members are all listed on the town website's council page, a photo and phone number for each.

The argument was near Star Wine Liquors, she said, but not inside and not directly in front of it. Knowles Street crosses West Avenue there, and MaGill Street ends on the other side of West from the store.

So far, she is the only Pawtucket official releasing information.

"I will always say something to stand against the violence in the city," she said.

