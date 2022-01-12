Fatal stabbing suspect sought in Wheatfield

Jan. 12—The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a fatal stabbing incident on Niagara Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, sheriff's deputies were called to the 2400 block of Niagara Road for a report of a stabbing. Sheriff deputies, along with EMS personnel, responded to the scene and located one male stabbing victim deceased inside the residence.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Crime Scene Unit, NCSO Criminal Bureau of Investigations (CBI), and the Niagara County District Attorney's Office are currently processing the scene.

Preliminary information is that there was a dispute inside the residence. Law enforcement is actively looking for the suspect.

At this time, Sheriff Michael Filicetti says there is no danger to the community or residents in the area.

It is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393.