Fatal stabbing Thursday morning at Foster Farms; suspect identified, at large

Union Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday morning at Foster Farms in Farmerville.

Authorities said the incident occurred around 8:42 a.m. when an altercation broke out between two workers. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of family.

Police have identified the suspect as as Bruce Causey, who is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 235 pounds. A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Causey's arrest.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said he believes Causey has left Union Parish and is currently fleeing to Baton Rouge.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Fatal stabbing Thursday morning at Foster Farms, suspect identified