Fatal stabbing victim in Shelton identified

Shelton police on Monday identified the victim of a fatal stabbing as a local teenager.

James McGrath was pronounced dead on Sunday after an incident late Saturday on Laurel Glen Drive, police said. Officers responding to a report of fighting and a stabbing found numerous teenagers outside a home. McGrath and three others had been stabbed, police said. The other victims were being treated at an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-924-1544.

