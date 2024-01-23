Fatal Terre Haute shooting an act of self defense, police say

Jan. 22—Terre Haute police are investigating a shooting death early Monday that officials say was an act of self defense, based on preliminary findings.

The deceased individual has been identified as Frank Jenkins IV, 44, of Terre Haute.

At 3:13 a.m. Monday, Terre Haute police responded to a reported shooting incident in the 3200 block of Harrison Avenue on Terre Haute's central east side.

Immediate first aid was administered to Jenkins until the Terre Haute Fire Department took over care and transported him to a local hospital.

The preliminary findings indicate that the shooting was an act of self-defense, as the individual involved had been threatened, confined, and battered extensively and repeatedly over the last 24 hours.

THPD detectives, in collaboration with the prosecutor's office and the coroner's office, initiated a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The collaborative efforts of the investigative teams made it possible to gather all pertinent information, analyze evidence and interview witnesses.

This investigation continues and further information will be released as permitted, according to Terre Haute police.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue