Fatal Tire Shop Shooting Arrest: PD + Latest COVID-19 Updates

There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Friday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the top stories.

She was a beloved kindergarten teacher, and she died last week at age 43 after a courageous battle with cancer.>>>Read More.

Police officers took part in No Shave November (and December) to raise money for 2 families battling cancer. Karen Aleshire went all in.>>>Read More.

Federal health officials are taking a second look at their guidance regarding how long to isolate after catching the coronavirus.>>>Read More.

A local man faces several felony charges following a robbery at the Chase Bank.>>>Read More.

A man has been charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Town Fair Tire last year, according to police.>>>Read More.

Police cadets will be purchasing pajamas and other items for the youngest victims of domestic violence.>>>Read More.

Other top stories:

