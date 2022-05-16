Sam Rice, 53, died in a traffic crash early Sunday in East Topeka. Police arrested a man involved.

S.E. 6th and Chandler was the site early Sunday morning of a fatal traffic accident.

A man was arrested in connection with crimes that included first-degree murder after he was involved in a fatal traffic crash early Sunday morning at S.E. 6th and Chandler Avenue, Topeka police said.

The deceased was identified as Sam Rice, 53, of Topeka, by police Capt. Jerry Monasmith.

Geovany Arellano, 23, of Topeka, was booked at 6 p.m. Sunday into the Shawnee County Jail, where records showed he was being held without bond Monday in connection with one count of first-degree murder in the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and reckless driving.

Formal charges hadn't been filed.

Officers were called at 3:18 a.m. Sunday to the crash scene, where they found Rice lying decease in the street, police said. The scene is one block east of S.E.6th and Branner Trafficway.

Circumstances of the crash were investigated by the Topeka police accident reconstruction team, said police Lt. Kerry Connell.

No other information has been made public.

S.E. 6th and Chandler was also the scene in April 2021 of a gunshot homicide that took the life of 16-year-old Emmanuel I. Torres.

A preliminary hearing in that case is to be held June 10 for Clint William Eugene Smith Jr., 23, who faces charges that include first-degree murder.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Geovany Arellano arrested after Sam Rice dies in East Topeka crash