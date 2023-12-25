Fatal triple shooting on Christmas Eve in Virginia Beach; 1 dead, 2 injured

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Despite it being the day before Christmas, a fatal triple shooting broke out in Virginia Beach on Dec. 24, leaving one dead and two injured, police said.

The shooting broke out after midnight leading into Christmas Eve, around 12:10 a.m. Virginia Beach Emergency Communications received alerts from ShotSpotter for shots fired in the 800 block of Riverbend Road, police said. The community also reported the gunfire to officials.

Officers arrived on the scene to find two men suffering gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other is in critical condition, police said.

A third victim related to the incident later walked into a local hospital.

No suspects have been released at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.