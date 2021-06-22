Fatal truck-car crash shuts down a section of the turnpike in Broward County for hours

Michelle Marchante
·1 min read

At least one person was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer and two cars on Florida’s Turnpike early Tuesday in Broward County, troopers said.

All northbound lanes of the turnpike at the 74 mile post have been shut down for more than four hours. The 4:39 a.m. crash happened just south of Glades Road in Boca Raton. Rush hour traffic has been at a standstill for hours.

It began to move at a crawl shortly before 8 a.m., but it’s only because the Florida Highway Patrol began diverting traffic off the exit to the Sawgrass Expressway at the 71-mile post. There are miles of delays.

The turnpike’s northbound lanes were still closed as of 9:11 a.m.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek other routes.

“Heading out of Broward? Stick to 95, 441, Powerline or Military Trail,” Total Traffic Miami recommends.

