Fatal Tuesday morning crash in Melbourne under investigation

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Tuesday in Melbourne.

Melbourne police officers responded about 6:18 a.m. to the intersection of South Harbor City Boulevard and East Hibiscus Boulevard to reports of a vehicle crash.

Early reports show a 2012 Kia Soul, driven by Ismael Rivera, 90, of Palm Bay, was turning left onto East Hibiscus Boulevard from South Harbor City Boulevard when he was struck by a southbound 2016 Chevy Tahoe, driven by Stephanie Waugh, 41, of Melbourne, according to a police news release.

Rivera was taken to Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital, the release said.

The crash was still under investigation Tuesday afternoon.

