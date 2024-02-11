Fatal two-vehicle collision in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — A tragic accident in north St. Louis County has resulted in the death of one person following a two-vehicle collision. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the incident happened today shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of New Halls Ferry Road and New Castle Drive.

Details on the cause of the crash are unclear, with investigations ongoing to determine the factors that led to this event. The collision caused widespread debris across the roadway, prompting authorities to close off the road.

Emergency services responded promptly to the scene, but despite their efforts, one person was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification of the next of kin.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is actively investigating the crash, and officials are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward to assist with the investigation.

