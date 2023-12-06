Fatal vehicle accidents in Maryland: Eastern Shore, statewide 2023 numbers and causes

As the year begins to come to a close, the Maryland Crash Data Dashboard by the Maryland Department of Transporation shows a steady number of Eastern Shore traffic fatalities.

The report, released Monday, broke down the number and causes for traffic fatalities in the state with individual data for all counties. Along with ongoing outreach efforts by the state transportation department, the Zero Death Maryland initiative is aimed at ending all traffic and pedestrian-related deaths.

Eastern Shore, Washington County fatalities: Totals and causes

According to the report, Wicomico County had a total of 13 fatalities, with two being senior drivers, one being a motorcyclist and one being cyclist. Of the sum, three were speed related, one was a result of aggressive driving, seven occurred due to distracted driving, three from impairment, and three were caused by unrestrained occupants.

Somerset County had two fatalities, with both caused by distracted driving and one of those being an unrestrained occupant.

Worcester County had six fatalities, with one being a senior driver and one a pedestrian. Three were caused by distracted driving, with one being speed related, one from aggressive driving and one caused by impairment.

Washington County had 17 fatalities, which included one young driver, one senior driver, three pedestrians, two motorcyclists and one cyclist. Among the causes were six that were speed related, three from aggressive driving, seven from distracted driving and three from impairment.

For year to year comparison, Wicomico had a total of 10 fatal accidents in 2022, Somerset had 3, Worcester had 11 and Washington County had 19.

By far, the most fatalities in 2023 occurred in Prince George's County, with 113, and Baltimore County, with 73.

Fatal accidents statewide in Maryland for 2023

Statewide, there were 560 traffic fatalities in 2023, the report noted. A total of 17 were young drivers, 48 were senior drivers, 136 were pedestrians, 78 were motorcyclists and 15 were cyclists.

Among the causes were 148 due to speed, 66 from aggressive driving, 206 from distracted driving, 101 from impairment and 116 from unrestrained occupants.

The Motor vehicle crash fatality data is compiled from police crash reports submitted to the Maryland Department of State Police through the Automated Crash Reporting System.

Nationally, fatal crashes have increased in recent years

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, pedestrian fatalities have increased nationally over the last few years, with October, November and December seeing the highest numbers. These three months alone saw on average 31% of pedestrian fatalities from 2018-2021. In Maryland, 23% of all fatalities in that period were pedestrians.

Other national trends include over 50% of fatal accidents occur between 6 p.m. and 12 a.m., with the holiday period having the highest rates of pedestrian fatalities, and more than 2,000 fatal accidents in December alone from 2018-2021.

Tips for safer driving to avoid serious accidents

The state transportation department recommends safe driving tips for all drivers.

Officials are reminding all Marylanders that crashes, fatalities and serious injuries are preventable. If drivers follow rules of the road, lives will be saved:

Drive sober. Drivers must never consume alcohol or drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Buckle up. All vehicle occupants must be properly restrained – front seat and back seat.

Slow down. Speed limits are set based on ideal conditions – drivers should always drive a safe, reasonable speed for the conditions.

Pay attention. Phone down. Eyes up. Eliminate all distractions and focus on the task at hand – driving.

Share the road. Drivers must look twice for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

Move over. Slow down or move over for all stopped, standing or parked vehicles along the roadside. It’s the law.

