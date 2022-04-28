A fatal Thursday afternoon crash on Virginia's Eastern Shore has shut down part of Route 13.

Virginia State Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred at about 12:37 p.m.

The incident shut down Route 13's northbound lanes at Chincoteague Road, with the Virginia Department of Transportation setting up detours.

More: Fatal Somerset County shooting: Names of person shot, law enforcement involved released

More: Pittsville man found guilty of sexual abuse of a child

As of 1:30 p.m., troopers were on scene investigating, according to police.

This report will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Fatal Virginia Eastern Shore crash shuts down part of Route 13