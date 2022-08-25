Fatal Wednesday shooting in Albany remains under investigation

Aug. 25—ALBANY — A fatal Wednesday-morning shooting has been initially ruled the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but the incident remained under investigation on Thursday afternoon.

Officers with the Albany Police Department went to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue at 10: 30 a.m. Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant for Shaquielle Clay, according to police. As they approached the door, the officers heard a gunshot, after which time residents came out and reported Clay had shot himself.

Clay was pronounced dead Wednesday night at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said.

The coroner said he has been consulting with state medical examiners and has not made a determination of the manner of death. He also is waiting on forensic evidence.

"We're still trying to figure out what happened," Fowler said. "I won't make any decision before I have all the reports. I'm waiting on police reports, what they saw.

"It's still under investigation because there were still other people in the house. I'm waiting to get all the answers I don't know yet."