Fatal wreck victim identified; 2 others face theft charges after police chase

Jun. 30—An Athens man was identified as the fatality in Wednesday's one-vehicle accident following a police chase after a reported theft at Decatur's Home Depot, Decatur police said.

Police identified the decedent as Alfondzo Lafonz Hewlett, 26. He was the driver of the vehicle.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West said the vehicle ran off the road just north of Calhoun Community College and the driver was ejected. "The car flipped several times and (Hewlett) died at the scene," West said.

Decatur police said K. Dupre Baxter, 25, of Huntsville, and Theodore Breach III fled the wreck scene on foot and were apprehended inside the nearby Carpenter Technology building along U.S. 31.

Baxter was charged with second-degree theft and is in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. Breach, who was taken to an area hospital, will be charged with first-degree theft, police said. No age or hometown were given for Breach.

