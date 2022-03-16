Fatalities in crash involving university golf team
A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (March 16)
A vehicle carrying members of the University of the Southwest's golf team collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing multiple people, authorities said. (March 16)
Yeager served as Hobe Sound’s head pro for two decades, but it was a family affair with his wife, Candy, son Jason and daughter Tori all working at the club.
Fernando Tatis Jr. may undergo surgery to repair a fractured wrist.
By 2013, Rafael Nadal began playing golf competitively. Three years later, he entered his first pro golf tournament: the Balearic Golf Championships.
"I'm sorry, he was being a little bit of a B-I-T-C-H," Jane Campion quipped about Sam Elliott
You can always count on Britney Spears to spill the tea about her family on social media. While...
Delhi blames a "technical malfunction" for the incident, which it called "deeply regrettable".
Spring officially starts March 20, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't start shopping now. If you put off snagging hot items, they might sell out by the time summer comes. Plus, spring flowers bring...
It's now also the most expensive Talbot-Lago in existence.
Make sure you and yours are fed, hydrated and safe during even the scariest scenarios.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted victory over Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces in Ukraine Tuesday and offered Russian troops a “chance to survive” by surrendering.
A man accused of raping four Pennsylvania State women pleaded guilty on Thursday to 17 out of the 19 charges brought against him, reported by ABC 27. Jeffrey Fields, 37, pleaded guilty to felony rape and sexual assault charges and is being held in Centre County Correctional facility without bail, according to court documents. Three of the four victims attended the hearing via video conference, reported local outlet Centre Daily. State College Police arrested Fields on July 21, 2020 in connection
Even when Tom Brady isn’t directly making news, he’s still making news. The second day of 2022 free agency included two stories about Brady. One came from his father suggesting that media reports of a looming retirement forced Brady to do it. And the other emerged because an executive of the Westgate SuperBook wants the [more]
AP Top 25 Poll - where do all the top teams stand in the latest AP college basketball rankings after the regular season?
Gas station surveillance video shows the arrest of a man suspected of stalking and shooting homeless people asleep on the streets of New York City and Washington, D.C.(March 15)
The first word of an NFL free agent agreeing to terms with a new team broke moments after the negotiating window opened at noon on Monday and news of impending deals kept coming throughout the rest of the day. Guard Alex Cappa accounted for that initial move as he agreed to leave the Bucs for [more]
If you thought a 37-minute Elden Ring speedrun was the quickest time ever recorded for FromSoftware’s latest Souls-like, think again. That fast run was just blown outta the water by a sub-30-minute completion, which has my head spinning in a jealous rage. What’s especially wild about this new time, though, is that it was done by noted Souls speedrunner Distortion2. You know, the same person who crushed Demon’s Souls on PS5 in under 20 minutes and posted that ridiculous 37-minute Elden Run speedr
Colorado's biggest utility revealed it's having trouble sourcing parts to repair its largest power plant as peak electricity season looms.
Daniel Berger, Viktor Hovland and Joel Dahmen were involved in a lengthy exchange as they debated Berger's drop on the 16th hole Monday at The Players.
Trayce Jackson-Davis scored a game-high 29 points to lead Indiana to victory in an NCAA Tournament First Four matchup against Wyoming.
A big long shot highlights our picks to make the Sweet 16.