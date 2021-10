Storyful

California officials said at least two people were killed and two others injured after a small plane crashed into two homes and a delivery truck in the San Diego suburb of Santee on Monday, October 11.Video by Henri Bradley shows smoke billowing skywards as crews work to put out the fire caused by the crash.City officials said a Cessna 340 twin engine plane crashed at the intersection of Greencastle Street and Jeremy Street at midday.The local Santana High School said that all students were “secure" after the plane crashed “two or three blocks away.”The Southern California Region branch of the American Red Cross had set up a temporary evacuation point to provide support for those affected. Credit: Henri Bradley via Storyful