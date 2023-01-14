Fatalities reported after Russian missile attacks in Ukraine; UK pledges tanks: Updates

1
Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·4 min read

In its first major barrage in nearly two weeks, Russian forces fired missiles at Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine on Saturday as regions across the country were under air raid alerts.

In the southeastern city of Dnipro, five people were killed and more than 20 wounded, after a Russia missile strike destroyed part of a residential building, Ukrainian officials said.

Infrastructure in the western Lviv region and northeastern Kharkiv were also hit, in addition to Ukraine's capital of Kyiv. Regional officials urged residents to seek shelter.

  • Kyiv: Explosions were heard across Ukraine's capital Saturday, including in the residential Dniprovskyi district. Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles flying from the north. "The ballistics are not easy for us to detect and shoot down," he told local media. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fragments of a missile also fell in a nonresidential area in the Holosiivskyi district, where a fire briefly broke out.

  • Dnipro: Rescue operations are underway for people likely trapped under the rubble of a multistory residential building hit by a missile strike, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram.

  • Kharkiv: Two Russian missiles hit an infrastructure object Saturday afternoon after a similar attack in the morning, said Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. The city's subway system suspected operations amid the attacks.

  • Lviv: An infrastructure facility was hit in Lviv, Gov. Maksym Kozytskyi said.

  • Mykolaiv: Vitali Kim, governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, hinted in a Telegram post that some missiles were intercepted over his province.

Latest Ukraine news:

►Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, said First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova. But Dzhaparova cautioned the visit would depend on many factors, including the possibility Russia is planning "a very serious offensive in February."

►The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency will travel to Ukraine next week to station safety experts at Ukraine's nuclear power facilities " to help prevent a nuclear accident during the current military conflict," according to a Friday statement from the agency.

►NATO is preparing to deploy surveillance aircraft to Romania on Jan. 17 to monitor Russian activity, according to a statement this week. Amid the war in Ukraine, NATO has increased its air presence in eastern Europe and conducted regular patrols over the region to track Russian warplanes.

►Moldovan border officials said the remains of a rocket "originating from Russia’s air attacks on Ukraine" was found in Larga, a northern village near the country's border with Ukraine, Moldovan authorities said.

WATCH: Here’s how Ukraine’s National Day of Unity looked different this year.

VIDEO: Battle for Ukraine salt mining town Soledar intensifies, Russia says city under control

UK, others promise tanks, artillery in aid to Ukraine

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems in military aid to Ukraine.

Sunak said he pledged the Challenger 2 tanks and artillery systems after speaking with Zelenskyy on Saturday, according to a statement from Sunak's office. The British leader's office did not provide any additional details on how many tanks would be sent and when.

Zelenskyy thanked Sunak in a tweet "for the decisions that will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners."

JANUARY 10: Top US senator backs sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

JANUARY 8: Kyiv denies Russian claim that 'retaliation' missile strike killed 600 Ukraine soldiers: Updates

Russia, Ukraine make conflicting claims over state of Soledar

Russia and Ukraine have made conflicting claims this week about the state of the fight over the fiercely contested salt-mining town of Soledar.

Russia claimed Friday that it captured the town, marking a rare victory for Moscow after a series of setbacks in its war in Ukraine.

"The liberation of the town of Soledar was completed in the evening of Jan. 12," said Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defense Ministry’s spokesman, calling the development "important for the continuation of offensive operations in the Donetsk region."

Meanwhile, Serhii Cherevaty, a spokesman for the Ukrainian army in the east, denied Soledar had fallen and said there are still Ukrainian units in the town.

"The tough battle for Donetsk continues," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Friday.

Western officials and analysts have said the towns' importance is more symbolic than strategic.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine updates: Deaths reported in Dnipro after Russian attacks

Recommended Stories

  • Governor: 10 people injured in Russian missile strike on residential building in Dnipro

    Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that 10 people had been injured by a Russian missile strike on a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro on Jan. 14.

  • Russian missiles hit across Ukraine; UK to supply tanks

    U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.

  • Ukraine Latest: Five Killed in Russia’s Latest Missile Strikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary Data‘I Feel Like I Got Duped’: Tesla Price Drop Angers Current OwnersTrump’s Attack on NY Sexual Assault Law Called ‘Absurd’ By JudgeThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpTwitter Workers Forced to Drop Group Lawsuit Over SeveranceTwo weeks of relative calm in Ukraine were shattered on Saturday when at least five people were killed and dozens injured, including children, after a Russian missile de

  • Russian occupiers search for partisans in frontline cities

    The increase in the number of Russian military targets that have been attacked and destroyed has led Russian forces to conduct raids in frontline cities in an attempt to find underground activists. Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center Quote: "The number of affected targets of the occupiers is increasing due to the active work of the underground.

  • Turkish prosecutors to probe Erdogan effigy incident in Sweden -state media

    ISTANBUL/STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Turkey's foreign minister said on Friday Ankara expected firm action from Sweden after an incident in Stockholm in which an effigy of President Tayyip Erdogan was strung up, adding further diplomatic strain to Sweden's bid to join NATO. Footage first shared on Twitter by the so-called Swedish Solidarity Committee for Rojava - a reference to Kurdish regions of Syria - showed an Erdogan effigy hung by its feet outside Stockholm city hall with a few people standing by.

  • The voice of horror doll 'M3GAN,' Jenna Davis, is a Texas native

    Actress Jenna Davis, who's from Plano, lent the titular doll of 'M3GAN' her voice while another actress played her physically.

  • M3GAN Writer Says Studio Made Film Less Gory After Trailer Went Viral and 'Teenagers Got Involved'

    "Her body count in the script was higher than in the movie," Akela Cooper said of M3GAN

  • Erdogan aide says time running out to ratify Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    Turkey is running out of time to ratify NATO membership bids by Sweden and Finland before it holds elections expected in May, a Turkish presidential spokesman said on Saturday. President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said Turkish ratification of the countries' bids depended on how quickly Stockholm fulfils counter-terrorism promises made as part of a deal with Ankara, warning that could take months. Along with Finland, Sweden signed an agreement with Turkey last year aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to their NATO bids, which were made in May last year and require the approval of all 30 NATO member states.

  • Exclusive-India alleges France's Pernod violated Delhi city rules to boost market share

    Pernod Ricard violated the liquor policy of India's capital city by financially supporting retailers who in exchange stocked more of the French company's brands and boosted its market share, the country's financial crimes agency alleges. India's Enforcement Directorate said in court documents filed in November that Pernod India provided corporate guarantees worth 2 billion rupees ($25 million) in 2021 to its banker HSBC and then asked it to facilitate loans to retailers, who used the funds to bid for liquor store licences in New Delhi. The Delhi government's policy prohibited manufacturers from participating in retail sales directly or indirectly and Pernod was "in contravention" as it effectively used bank guarantees to invest in retailers, said the documents, which were reviewed by Reuters.

  • Blackhawks' Patrick Kane set to return after missing 3 games with injury

    After missing three games with a lower-body injury, Patrick Kane will make his return to the lineup on Saturday when the Blackhawks host Seattle.

  • Mirren's Golda Meir biopic to premiere at Berlin fest

    A long-awaited biopic starring British actor Helen Mirren as Israel's only female prime minister, Golda Meir, will have its world premiere at the Berlin film festival next month, organisers said Friday.One of the signatories of the declaration of Israeli independence, Meir served as premier from 1969 until 1974.

  • Three things to Know: Luka Doncic is a cheat code, outduels LeBron in win

    Luka hit a step-back 3 to force overtime — then did it again to force double overtime.

  • South Carolina veteran takes down knife-wielding man threatening staff, shoppers in Walmart

    A knife-wielding assailant threatening customers in a South Carolina Walmart was taken out by a U.S. veteran who clobbered him over the head with a stanchion as onlookers subdued the man.

  • Kyiv hit with Russian missiles in first attack in weeks

    Kyiv was hit Saturday with missile strikes in the first attack since the New Year kicked off two weeks ago, though no causalities have been reported.

  • Russia's Prigozhin talks up Wagner role amid open rift with defence establishment

    LONDON (Reuters) -Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, boasted of his forces' prowess on Saturday amid a simmering rivalry with the defence ministry over who should get credit for leading Russia's assault on the Ukrainian town of Soledar. After months of tension between Prigozhin and the military establishment, the split was laid bare on Friday when the defence ministry claimed the capture of Soledar - which Ukraine disputed - and initially made no mention of Wagner's role in months of brutal fighting for the salt-mining town in Ukraine's east.

  • Supreme Court decision creates confusion over which firearm restrictions are constitutional

    Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a New York law limiting the concealed carry of handguns in public areas, there has been an increasing lack of clarity on gun restrictions, experts told ABC News. "The [New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen] decision really opens up a whole new way of analyzing the legality of firearm regulation and so there is no experience really to go by, so it's essentially a free for all," Michael Siegel, a faculty member at Tufts School of Medicine who studies firearm violence, told ABC News in an interview. Siegel said the Bruen decision created a new system for how the constitutionality of firearm laws are to be judged where "nothing is really clear" and it is a trial and error situation.

  • Report: Jerod Mayo turns down Panthers’ request for head coach interview

    Jerod Mayo has reportedly turned down interview for Carolina Panthers' head coaching job.

  • Ukraine credits local beavers for unwittingly bolstering its defenses — their dams make the ground marshy and impassable

    A local beaver population has been busy making dams along Ukraine's border with Belarus, unknowingly helping Kyiv in its defense.

  • Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire

    Drone footage shared by Ukraine shows its troops decimating a unit of the Wagner group in the fierce battle for Soledar.

  • Russia Sets Ultimatum to Formally Pull a Third Country Into Putin’s War

    Sputnik/Pavel Bednyakov/Kremlin via ReutersRussia’s close ally Belarus could formally join the war in Ukraine in the coming days if Moscow concludes that Ukraine has “used force” against either Russia or Belarus, a senior Russian foreign ministry official warned Friday.“Any use of force by the Kyiv regime or a Ukrainian military invasion of either Belarus or Russia would be enough to trigger a collective response,” Aleksey Polishchuk, a director of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS, referr