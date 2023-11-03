Fatalities rise to eight in Russian missile strike on Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Oblast

An attack on the Nova Poshta terminal in Kharkiv Oblast

The death toll from the Oct. 21 Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s top private postal and goods delivery service Nova Poshta near Kharkiv has risen to eight.

A 29-year-old employee of Nova Poshta who was undergoing treatment in an intensive care unit passed away in hospital, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported on Telegram on Nov. 3.

The deadly Russian missile strike on the Nova Poshta terminal has now claimed eight fatalities. Fifteen other people were wounded in the strike.

Synyehubov said that seven of the injured are still in hospital, with six having undergone surgery and one neurosurgery. Their conditions are stable.

It was reported on Oct. 30 that a 25-year-old man who was hospitalized after the Russian attack, had died in hospital of his injuries.

Nova Poshta has disclosed the names and ages of six of its employees who lost their lives as a result of the Russian missile strike at the terminal near Kharkiv.

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv Oblast with missiles on the evening of Oct. 21. An enemy missile struck the Nova Poshta terminal. Fragments of a C-300 missile were found at the attack site.

The bodies of five of the deceased were immediately identified, according to law enforcement. In response to the attack, Nova Poshta declared Oct. 22 a day of mourning for the company.

As stated by the company, Russia targeted the Kharkiv Innovation Terminal, which started operating only in 2020. Employees had “no chance” to reach the shelter because sirens sounded “seconds before” the attack, Nova Poshta said.

The city of Kharkiv is only 40 kilometers from Ukraine’s border with Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, and part of Kharkiv Oblast borders Russia. Ballistic missiles launched from Russian territory take only minutes to reach targets in Kharkiv Oblast.

Vyacheslav Klimov, co-founder of Nova Poshta, stated that the terminal contained civilian cargo and a lot of humanitarian aid, with no weaponry present. He also mentioned that Russia struck the Nova Poshta terminal between 10.45 and 10.50 p.m., a time when the goods were already sorted and prepared for shipment.

