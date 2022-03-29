Fatality crash remains under investigation

Mar. 28—Cleburne police on Monday said that a Saturday wreck, which resulted in one death, remains under investigation with no charges having been filed.

Police responded about 9:47 p.m. to the intersection of North Main Street and Commerce Boulevard to a crash in which speeding appears to have been a factor.

A Dodge pickup and a GMC pickup were traveling north on North Main Street when the Dodge lost control, struck the GMC and rolled, police said.

The drive of the Dodge, an 18-year-old Cleburne man, died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as Isidro Natera Jr. of Forest Hill.

Witnesses told police that both vehicles were traveling at high rates of speed.

The driver of the GMC suffered no injuries, police said.