Fatality figures continue to climb for Russian invaders, with 640 troops reported killed in last day

Russia is losing hundreds of thousands of its troops and tens of thousands of equipment in the war against Ukraine

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost about 319,210 of its troops, including 640 over the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its latest update, posted on Facebook on Nov. 20.

The invading Russian forces have also lost a total of over 40,000 units of equipment, among them (loss over past day in parentheses):

tanks — 5,439 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 10,168 (+2) units,

artillery systems — 7,748 (+4) units,

multiple launch rocket systems — 899 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 588 (+0) units,

warplanes — 323 (+0) units,

helicopters — 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level — 5,764 (+9),

cruise missiles — 1,563 (+0),

warships/military boats — 22 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and fuel tankers — 10,127 (+7) units,

special equipment — 1,097 (+1).

According to UK newspaper the Guardian, Western officials estimate Russia's losses during the full-scale war at 300,000 to 400,000 killed and wounded, while the invading forces lose 500 to 1,000 people a day in ongoing fighting near Avdiivka.

Russian media confirmed the deaths of 1,272 Russian soldiers over the past two weeks, including 14 high-ranking officers.

