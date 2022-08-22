Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said.

Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m.

Cops found the victim shot numerous times in her body in the lobby. Medics rushed her to Brookdale University Hospital but she could not be saved. Her name was not immediately released.

The victim had an ex-boyfriend she filed multiple complaints against with cops, including one in March in which she said he choked her, police said.

On Aug. 12 she reported being assaulted by her cousin. A day later, she told cops a stranger punched her in the face in another incident, police said.