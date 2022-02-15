Who fatally shot driver in St. Paul in 2020? New photos of suspect vehicle released, reward offered

Feb. 15—The death of a 55-year-old man who was shot by another driver in St. Paul more than a year ago was "a senseless" crime, police said Tuesday as they released surveillance photos and announced a $10,000 reward in the case.

Jeff Mintz was shot in the back as he drove in the area of Snelling and University avenues at 9:43 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2020.

Police said Tuesday that the man who shot Mintz was in a minivan, which was seen in surveillance videos. Mintz died a couple of hours later at Regions Hospital.

"Everything we've learned about this case, he was absolutely innocent and was just driving down the road," said Sgt. John Keating, an investigator working on the homicide.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the minivan, knows who the driver was, or has information about who pulled the trigger to call investigators at 651-266-5650 or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 800-222-8477.

Investigators do not have a clear picture of the license plate number, Keating said. The minivan is believed to be an early to mid-2000s Plymouth or Dodge.

Police released more information Tuesday about where the minivan was coming from before the shooting: The driver turned from eastbound Larpenteur Avenue and took Snelling Avenue south.

Video evidence points to the driver of the minivan running a red light on Snelling Avenue several blocks north of University Avenue. Mintz had a green light as he was turning left from a side street to go south on Snelling Avenue, Keating said.

It appears the minivan's driver then stopped briefly and waited in the area of Snelling and University for Mintz to drive by, which is when he shot him, according to police. The minivan left the area, going westbound on University Avenue.

"So far, nobody's come forth with any information and the investigation needs some help," said Dr. Ari Mintz, a brother of Jeff's. "... We hope if anybody knows anything about what happened that they'll come forward."

Mintz's family is working with Crime Stoppers to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. People with information can remain anonymous.

Mintz lived in the Hamline-Midway area and wasn't far from home when he was shot. He was a father, a karaoke enthusiast and a singer in bands, and previously worked as an attorney and a businessman.

"I want people who are responsible for doing things like this to be held accountable," said his son, Lee Mintz. "I just want people to be able to go on loving their family without having it be interrupted by tragedies like this."