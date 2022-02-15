Who fatally shot a man as he drove in St. Paul in 2020? New photos of suspect vehicle released, reward offered

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Feb. 15—A 55-year-old man fatally shot while driving in St. Paul more than a year ago was "a truly innocent victim," police said Tuesday as they released surveillance photos and announced a $10,000 reward in the case.

Jeff Mintz was shot in the back as he drove south on Snelling Avenue and approached University Avenue on Dec. 16, 2020, at 9:43 p.m.

Police said Tuesday that the man who shot Mintz was in a minivan, which was seen in surveillance videos. Mintz then crashed into a bus stop shelter and called for help. He died a couple of hours later at Regions Hospital.

"A senseless death," the police department wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "A suspect who fled westbound on University and hasn't been seen since."

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the minivan, knows who the driver was, or heard who pulled the trigger to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

Police do not have a clear picture of the license plate. The vehicle is believed to be an early to mid-2000s Plymouth or Dodge vehicle.

"So far, nobody's come forth with any information and the investigation needs some help," said Dr. Ari Mintz, a brother of Jeff's. "... We hope if anybody knows anything about what happened that they'll come forward."

Mintz's family is working with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota to offer a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. People with information can remain anonymous.

