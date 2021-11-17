Fatally shot man had crawled through window to help a Tri-Cities woman who was locked out

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night after he crawled through the window of a Kennewick apartment to open the front door for one of its residents.

Beckett Smith had just walked out of the apartment and motioned for the woman to come inside when he was shot by Jawan V. Osby, according to Kennewick police.

Osby reportedly came out of the apartment behind Smith and stood on the concrete pad near the front door as he fired one shot.

Smith of Kennewick was hit on the left side of his body, and died at a Tri-Cities hospital.

It is not clear from the probable cause affidavit, written by Kennewick Officer Joshua Riley, if Osby believed Smith was an intruder when he shot him.

Osby, 27, turned over his 9mm gun to police at the scene and admitted to the shooting, court documents said.

Jawan Osby made his first appearance in court Tuesday from the Benton County jail after a fatal shooting overnight in Kennewick.

He is being held in the Benton County jail on $250,000 bail with an investigative hold for second-degree manslaughter.

Prosecutors have until Friday morning to charge Osby or release him from custody.

Kennewick police responded to the 1330 W. 10th Ave. apartment complex at 10:40 p.m. after a person called 911 about hearing a single gunshot and a woman screaming for help for a dying man.

The wounded Smith was on the sidewalk outside the apartment. He was rushed to the hospital.

The initial report said Osby lives in Fircrest, but police now say he had been living in that apartment since September.

Gia Muir also lives in the apartment, and told police that she and Smith came home about 10:30 p.m. to find the door locked.

Osby has the only key, and Muir believed he wasn’t home at the time because she did not see his car outside, court documents said.

Muir told officers that she and Smith knocked on the door and windows, and rang the doorbell, for about 10 minutes but no one answered.

That’s when Smith went in through a window to unlock the door, documents said.

Police said the shooting happened outside the apartment on the sidewalk where Smith was found. Officers also located a shell casing about 5 to 7 feet from the front door.

An autopsy on Smith is scheduled for Thursday.

Osby was booked into the jail about nine hours after the shooting.