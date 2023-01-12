Fatally stabbed fired NYPD cop may have been targeted by emotionally disturbed stranger: sources

A former NYPD cop stabbed to death on a Staten Island street was possibly targeted by a emotionally disturbed stranger, police sources said.

Nicholas Nelson was stabbed in the neck just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Elizabeth St. near Castleton Ave. in West Brighton.

The NYPD fired Nelson in May 2021 following a series of troubling incidents, including arrests for drunk driving and beating his girlfriend, police said. Former NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea signed off on his termination after Nelson pleaded guilty to the charges, documents show.

Nelson, 37, was walking with his children when he got into an argument with his killer, police sources said. He took his children to his nearby home then returned to Elizabeth St., where he continued his quarrel with his adversary.

As the dispute heated up, the stranger pulled a knife and stabbed Nelson. Medics rushed the former cop to Richmond University Medical Center, where he died.

Before his termination, Nelson was a detective in the NYPD’s Housing Bureau, where he patrolled NYCHA developments in Queens, NYPD documents show.

On Aug. 24, 2018, Nelson made headlines when he was arrested for drunk driving after a car struck his vehicle in Staten Island. His blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was twice the legal limit, police said. ]Nelson was headed home from a sanctioned NYPD “smoker” event in Coney Island, where cops settle beefs with a boxing match.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Less than a year later, on March 16, 2019, cops called to Nelson’s Staten Island home arrested him for assaulting his girlfriend.

Nelson was drunk when he got into an argument with his girlfriend, punched her, pulled her hair and dragged her across the floor, according to an internal NYPD report. When a relative tried to intervene, Nelson punched and choked the family member before storming out of the house, breaking a neighbor’s window in the process.

When he returned, cops were there but Nelson failed to identify himself as a fellow officer, according to the report.

After his arrest, he pleaded guilty to a violation and was demoted to the rank of police officer, cops said.

But his troubles continued. As he underwent disciplinary proceedings, the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau learned he had made 27 unauthorized computer inquiries while working, cops said. He also gave a cadet his computer log-in information, which is against department policy.

During his disciplinary trial, Nelson said his family has a history of drug and alcohol abuse but he didn’t realize he had a drinking problem until he hit “rock bottom” and enrolled himself into rehab.

The troubled cop pleaded guilty at his disciplinary proceeding in the hopes it would save his job but the administrative trials judge handling his internal disciplinary case recommended his termination, according to the cop’s disciplinary report.

His killer, described by cops as a Black man wearing all black including a black ski mask, ran off and has not been caught.