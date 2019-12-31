He fatally stabbed his dad in Hollywood then led police on a cross-county chase, cops say

A son who fatally stabbed his father led police on a cross-county chase Monday night, authorities say.

Hollywood police responded to a call of an altercation around 9:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Pierce Street.

When officers arrived, authorities say they discovered one man, later identified as 49-year-old Malik Ali Hall, lying lifeless on the ground and another covered in blood. The blood-soaked man jumped into a red Camaro and fled.

The suspect headed southbound on Florida’s Turnpike into Miami-Dade before heading back into Broward.

The Florida Highway Patrol joined Hollywood police in the pursuit just as the driver approached the Sunrise area. The man attempted to ram one of the state troopers’ patrol cars, FHP says.

The chase ended only after another patrol car tapped the left rear of the Camaro with its right front side, sending the vehicle spinning into the shoulder, according to FHP.

Hollywood police arrested the man they later identified as 24-year-old Jamal Hall, the victim’s son, the police said.

Hall was booked into the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail on a first-degree murder charge. His bond is unclear.