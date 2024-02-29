Fatburger Makes Highly Anticipated Debut in Orlando Area

Fatburger to have their grand opening for its first Central Florida location in Celebration on March 2.

Fatburger or “The Last Great Hamburger Stand” got its name and start in 1952 from the founder Lovie Yancey.

Known for their “big fat patty” that can be doubled, tripled or even quadrupled, Fatburger offers made-to-order burgers, and also hand-spun milkshakes.

The stores carry their nostalgic vibe, with a vintage diner-like theme and music.

The first 100 customers at the grand opening will receive a free Original Fatburger.

The new location is located at 1713 Future Way, Celebration, FL., and is open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily.

