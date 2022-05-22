Fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from steel plant stirs concern

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and CIARAN McQUILLAN
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — With Russia claiming to have taken prisoner nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters from the besieged Mariupol steel plant, concerns grew about their fate as a Moscow-backed separatist leader vowed they would face tribunals.

Russia has declared its full control of the Azovstal steel plant, which for weeks was the last holdout in Mariupol and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the strategic port city, now in ruins with more than 20,000 residents feared dead. The seizure gives Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began nearly three months ago.

As the West rallies behind Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit and will address the country's parliament on Sunday, his office said.

Poland, which has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees since the start of the war, is a strong supporter of Ukraine's desire to join the European Union. With Russia blocking Ukraine's sea ports, Poland has become a major gateway for Western humanitarian aid and weapons going into Ukraine and has been helping Ukraine get its grain and other agricultural products to world markets.

The Russian Defense Ministry released video of Ukrainian soldiers being detained after announcing that its forces had removed the last holdouts from the Mariupol plant’s extensive underground tunnels. It said a total of 2,439 had surrendered.

Family members of the fighters, who came from a variety of military and law enforcement units, have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday that Ukraine “will fight for the return" of every one of them.

Denis Pushilin, the pro-Kremlin head of an area of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, said the captured fighters included some foreign nationals, though he did not provide details. He said they were sure to face a tribunal. Russian officials and state media have sought to characterize the fighters as neo-Nazis and criminals.

“I believe that justice must be restored. There is a request for this from ordinary people, society, and, probably, the sane part of the world community,” Russian state news agency Tass quoted Pushilin as saying.

Among the defenders were members of the Azov Regiment, whose far-right origins have been seized on by the Kremlin as part of its effort to cast the invasion as a battle against Nazi influence in Ukraine.

A prominent member of Russia’s parliament, Leonid Slutsky, said Moscow was studying the possibility of exchanging the Azovstal fighters for Viktor Medvedchuk, a wealthy Ukrainian with close ties to Putin who faces criminal charges in Ukraine, the Russian news agency Interfax reported. Slutsky later walked back those remarks, saying he agreed with Pushilin that their fate should be decided by a tribunal.

The Ukrainian government has not commented on Russia's claim of capturing Azovstal. Ukraine's military had told the fighters their mission was complete and they could come out. It described their extraction as an evacuation, not a mass surrender.

The capture of Mariupol furthers Russia’s quest to create a land bridge from Russia stretching through the Donbas region to the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The impact on the broader war remained unclear. Many Russian troops already had been redeployed from Mariupol to elsewhere in the conflict.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov reported Saturday that Russia destroyed a Ukrainian special-operations base near Odesa, Ukraine's main Black Sea port, as well as a significant cache of Western-supplied weapons in northern Ukraine's Zhytomyr region. There was no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

The Ukrainian military reported heavy fighting in much of the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

“The situation in Donbas is extremely difficult," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. “As in previous days, the Russian army is trying to attack Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk.” He said Ukrainian forces are holding off the offensive “every day."

Sievierodonetsk is the main city under Ukrainian control in the Luhansk region, which together with the Donetsk region makes up the Donbas. Gov. Serhii Haidai said the only functioning hospital in the city has just three doctors and supplies for 10 days.

Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region, is critical to Russia’s objective of capturing all of eastern Ukraine and saw fierce fighting last month after Moscow’s troops backed off from Kyiv. Russian shelling on Saturday killed seven civilians and injured 10 more elsewhere in the region, the governor said.

A monastery in the Donetsk region village of Bohorodichne was evacuated after being hit by a Russian airstrike, the regional police said Saturday. About 100 monks, nuns and children had been seeking safe shelter in the basement of the church and no one was hurt, the police said in a Facebook post, which included a video showing extensive damage to the monastery as well as nuns, monks and children boarding vans on Friday for the evacuation.

Zelenskyy on Saturday emphasized that the Donbas remains part of Ukraine and his forces were fighting to liberate it.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, he pressed Western countries for multiple-launch rocket systems, which he said “just stand still” in other countries yet are key to Ukraine's success.

Portugal and Poland, where Costa stopped for talks before traveling on to Kyiv, support bringing Ukraine into the European Union quickly, even if some other EU members balk at granting it speedy access.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed off Saturday on a fresh, $40 billion infusion of aid for Ukraine, with half for military assistance. Portugal pledged up to 250 million euros, as well as continued shipments of military equipment.

Mariupol, which is part of the Donbas, was blockaded early in the war and became a frightening example to people elsewhere in the country of the hunger, terror and death they might face if the Russians surrounded their communities.

The seaside steelworks, occupying some 11 square kilometers (4 square miles), were a battleground for weeks. Drawing Russian airstrikes, artillery and tank fire, the dwindling group of outgunned Ukrainian fighters held out with the help of airdrops that Zelenskyy said cost the lives of many “absolutely heroic” helicopter pilots.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday released video of Russian troops taking into custody Serhiy Volynskyy, the commander of the Ukrainian Navy's 36th Special Marine Brigade, which was one of the main forces defending the steel plant. The Associated Press has not been able to independently verify the date, location and conditions of the video.

With Russia controlling the city, Ukrainian authorities are likely to face delays in documenting evidence of alleged Russian atrocities in Mariupol, including the bombings of a maternity hospital and a theater where hundreds of civilians had taken cover. Satellite images in April showed what appeared to be mass graves just outside Mariupol, where local officials accused Russia of concealing the slaughter by burying up to 9,000 civilians.

An estimated 100,000 of the 450,000 people who resided in Mariupol before the war remain. Many, trapped by Russia’s siege, were left without food, water and electricity.

The Ukrainian mayor of Mariupol warned Saturday the city is facing a health and sanitation “catastrophe” from mass burials in shallow pits across the ruined city as well as the breakdown of sewage systems. Vadim Boychenko said summer rains threaten to contaminate water sources as he pressed Russian forces to allow residents to safely leave the city.

“In addition to the humanitarian catastrophe created by the (Russian) occupiers and collaborators, the city is on the verge of an outbreak of infectious diseases," he said on the messaging app Telegram.

___

McQuillan reported from Lviv. Stashevskyi reported from Kyiv. Associated Press journalists Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Andrea Rosa in Kharkiv, Frances D'Emilio in Rome, and other AP staffers around the world contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's approval rating is at a new low, poll shows

    Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, a new poll shows, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party.

  • Ukraine rules out ceasefire as fighting intensifies in Donbas

    Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow while Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region and stopped providing gas to Finland, as Polish President Andrzej Duda prepared to address the Ukrainian parliament on Sunday. After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas.

  • Apparently-Ailing Putin Surrounded By Docs, Kremlin In 'Chaos,' Says Ex Brit Intel Official

    Putin has been breaking up meetings for medical treatment, says former M-I6 "Trump dossier" spy Christopher Steele.

  • Mariupol troops surrendered. Now they're registered as POWs, in a prison colony.

    More than 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in what was the last stronghold of the city of Mariupol, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday. Since Monday, 1,730 troops, who were holed up in the Azovstal steel plant, have been evacuated from what remained of the mill.

  • 30th annual Malcolm X Festival celebrates Black culture and highlights fight for equality

    Greenville's Malcolm X Center for Self-determination﻿ held day one of its 30th annual Malcolm X Festival on Saturday.

  • Inflation, Wildflowers, and Deglobalization: What to Expect as the Elite Meet in Davos

    WEF has beaten the drum of globalization and consensus around progress for decades. Those frameworks are now being reimagined.

  • Biden ending South Korea visit with continued emphasis on economic, security cooperation

    President Joe Biden Biden ended the South Korean portion of his Asia trip continuing to emphasize expanding economic and security cooperation.

  • Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

    Concern mounted Saturday over Ukrainian fighters who became prisoners at the end of Russia's brutal three-month siege of Mariupol, as a Moscow-backed separatist leader vowed they would face tribunals. Russia claimed full control of the Azovstal steel plant, which for weeks was the last holdout in Mariupol and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the strategic port city, now in ruins with more than 20,000 residents feared dead. Its seizure delivers Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began in February.

  • OU softball outlasts Texas A&M, advances to NCAA Norman Regional final

    The Oklahoma softball team earned a 3-2 win over Texas A&M on Saturday in the NCAA Norman Regional.

  • Skyler Messinger's grand slam leads Texas to a wild win with Big 12 Tournament on deck

    After rallying from a five-run deficit at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Texas (39-17, 14-10) will head into next week's Big 12 Tournament as the fifth seed.

  • Why Biden hasn't killed Trump's China tariffs and made imports cheaper

    WASHINGTON - With the stroke of a White House pen, President Joe Biden could lower the cost of thousands of consumer and industrial products and strike a blow in the anti-inflation fight that he calls "his top domestic priority." All he has to do is lift the tariffs on imported Chinese products that President Donald Trump imposed starting in 2018.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But with his advisers split, the potenti

  • Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

    President Biden on Saturday signed legislation to support Ukraine with an additional $40 billion in U.S. assistance as the Russian invasion approaches its fourth month. The legislation, which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support, deepens the U.S. commitment to Ukraine at a time of uncertainty about the war's future. Ukraine has successfully defended Kyiv, and Russia has refocused its offensive on the country's east, but American officials warn of the potential for a prolonged conflict.

  • Governments should subsidise food and energy - IMF boss

    Kristalina Georgieva says government subsidies can help with the cost of living crisis.

  • Russians threaten to fire on a civilian vessel in Ukrainian territorial waters

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - SATURDAY, 21 MAY 2022, 19:10 The Russian Navy has threatened to fire at a civilian vessel flying the flag of the Republic of Togo which was sailing in the territorial waters of Ukraine.

  • Russia says last Azovstal defenders have surrendered

    STORY: Video released by the ministry showed the fighters lining up to be searched by Russian troops outside the steel works. Many of the fighters were made to remove articles of clothing so their tattoos could be checked by the Russian soldiers.Russian defence ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, said in a video statement that the steel works has been "completely released" following the blockade."The territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant has been completely liberated," the ministry said in an additional statement. It said the group that had surrendered comprised 531 people.Hours before Russia's announcement on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the last defenders at the steelworks had been told by Ukraine's military that they could get out and save their lives.

  • Russian parliamentarian hints at possible exchange of Azovstal PoWs for detained Putin ally

    Denys Karlovskyi - Saturday, 21 May 2022, 19:52 Leonid Slutsky, a member of the Russian delegation in the negotiations with Ukraine and member of the Russian parliament, said that the Russian government will "consider" the possibility of exchanging the imprisoned Ukrainian soldiers who were defending Mariupol for Viktor Medvedchuk, the detained Ukrainian politician considered to be Vladimir Putin's ally.

  • The AP Interview: New Pakistani FM seeks better ties with US

    Pakistan’s new foreign minister says the United States and his country must move beyond past tensions over Afghanistan and are entering a new engagement after years of strained relations under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 33-year-old son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, spoke in an interview with The Associated Press in New York, where he was attending meetings this week on the global food crisis at U.N. headquarters. Bhutto Zardari called the meeting with Blinken “very encouraging and very positive and productive.”

  • Rookie Jake Ferguson brings a physical play style Dallas Cowboys need at tight end

    Rookie TD Jake Ferguson was told not bring shade on Daryl Johnston’s “No. 48” by his grandfather Barry Alvarez

  • Timeline shows Putin's alleged health problems as Ukraine claims he is concealing a serious illness

    After multiple claims that Putin may be suffering seriously from cancer, Insider compiled a 10-year timeline of the Russian president's health.

  • Will anti-abortion lawmakers 'put our money where our mouth is?'

    Oklahoma lawmakers have passed an all-out abortion ban, the president will visit a Samsung plant in South Korea and more news to start your Friday.