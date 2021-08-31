Fate of California students in Afghanistan uncertain as U.S. airlift ends

Steve Gorman
·2 min read

By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Six Afghan refugee families who had resettled in California only to end up stranded in their homeland during a summer visit that coincided with the U.S. troop withdrawal have made it safely out, San Diego-area school officials said on Monday.

At least one and perhaps two other Afghan immigrant families with students in the Cajon Valley Union School District east of San Diego remained stuck in Afghanistan. U.S. airlift evacuations from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, came to an end on Monday.

The plight of the eight Cajon Valley school district families was disclosed last week by district officials. They initially reported six families - about 16 adults and 24 students - were stranded and that one of those families returned to California by last Wednesday.

The number of families was later revised to eight. The overall count of individuals has remained unclear.

In an update emailed Monday, district spokesman Howard Shen told Reuters that three families were confirmed to have made it back and that several children "returned to school on Monday to the open arms of their teachers and classmates."

Three other families are out of Afghanistan and on their way to the United States, Shen said, adding that one remaining family "is in process at the Afghanistan airport and another family is still waiting for help."

Reuters did not immediately receive responses to follow-up queries sent to the school district and to U.S. Representative Darrell Issa, who has been working to bring the families back.

More than 114,000 people were airlifted from the Kabul airport over the past two weeks. The Biden administration has said it expects the Taliban to continue allowing safe passage for the few Americans who chose to stay behind and for others who wish to leave. But the Kabul airport remains closed to commercial flights for the time being.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Donna Bryson and Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 6 California families who were in Afghanistan make it out

    Six families from a San Diego suburb have now made it safely out of Afghanistan after they went to the country earlier this summer to visit relatives and got stuck there amid the chaos following the Taliban’s takeover, officials said Monday. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of two other families from El Cajon, east of San Diego, remained unclear. One family may have gotten on one of the last U.S. flights out of Afghanistan on Monday, while authorities were working to help the other family, which was still in the country, the Cajon Valley Union School District said.

  • COVID-19 not a biological weapon, US Intel says

    SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that leads to COVID-19, was not developed as a biological weapon, the U.S. intelligence community said after a 90-day investigation into the disease’s origins. Why this matters: Since the first case of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, near the end of 2019, the world has demanded answers for its possible origins. Former President Donald Trump was among the earliest public figures to wonder if the coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory.

  • U.N. Security Council urges Taliban to let people leave Afghanistan

    The resolution, which had 13 votes in favor and abstentions by Russia and China, also stressed the importance of maintaining humanitarian access, upholding human rights, reaching an inclusive political settlement and combating terrorism. The United States on Monday completed a chaotic evacuation of its forces from Afghanistan nearly 20 years after it invaded in response to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on New York and Washington. U.S.-backed forces ousted Afghanistan's Taliban rulers in retaliation for harboring the al Qaeda militant group blamed for those attacks, only to see the Taliban return to power after a lightning advance across Afghanistan this year.

  • How will police handle the new Mecklenburg mask mandate? Here’s an FAQ on enforcement

    The countywide mandate for masks in indoor public settings starts Tuesday.

  • Truvian CEO: Theranos' one drop blood testing 'was always science fiction'

    Truvian CEO Jeff Hawkins sat down with Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan to discuss the history of the former tech company Theranos and its former CEO Elizabeth Holmes, who is set to begin trial on fraud charges. He discusses the Silicon Valley startup culture, the shadow Theranos has cast on similar companies looking for investment, and what he hopes to see come out of the trial.

  • U.S. suspends diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, moves mission to Qatar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has suspended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and will conduct its operations out of Qatar, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday, adding Washington will press ahead with its "relentless" efforts to help people leave the country, even after its troops have pulled out. Blinken’s statement comes after the departure of the last U.S. plane, leaving behind thousands of Afghans who helped Western countries and might have qualified for evacuation. The operation came to an end before the Tuesday deadline set by President Joe Biden, who has drawn heavy criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for his handling of Afghanistan since the Taliban made rapid advances and took over Kabul earlier this month.

  • Rockets fired at Kabul airport

    Multiple rockets were fired toward Kabul's international airport on Monday — less than 48 hours before the U.S. was due to complete its full military withdrawal from Afghanistan.The latest: There were no reports of casualties and it wasn't immediately clear who fired the rockets, though the Islamic State has claimed responsibility, according to Reuters.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Reuters and the New York Times reported that U.S. forces shot them dow

  • Raiders winners and losers in preseason finale vs. 49ers

    Raiders winners and losers in preseason finale vs. 49ers

  • Biden Administration Launches Civil-Rights Probes against Five States over Mask-Mandate Bans

    The Department of Education has launched civil rights probes against five Republican-led states that banned mask mandates in public institutions.

  • Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top and WHO fears possible 236,000 new deaths in Europe by Dec. 1

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 216.4 million on Monday, while the death toll rose to 4.5 million, according to

  • Afghan folk singer 'brutally' killed

    The Taliban killed a famous Afghan folk singer on Saturday, a former interior minister said.

  • Virginia bishop says 'no one' is transgender

    A bishop in Virginia said "no one is" transgender, and anyone who claims to be is experiencing "confusion, or a mistaken belief."

  • The media is lambasting Biden over Afghanistan. He should stand firm

    The president was right to withdraw the US from Afghanistan – and he’s being skewered for itI served with Nato in Afghanistan – it was a bloated mess Joe Biden delivers remarks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters When Joe Biden, a conventional politician if there ever was one, said he was concluding the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan this month, in line with plans set in motion by the Trump administration, the response from the ma

  • Review: Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez strike gold in 'Only Murders in the Building'

    Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez are an unlikely but delightful trio in Hulu's murder-mystery-comedy "Only Murders in the Building."

  • 'Gimme Shelter': California is on the verge of ending single-family home only zoning

    After years of false starts, California state lawmakers seem primed to end single-family home only zoning across the state, effective next year.

  • Venture Funds Pour Into Hardware as China Curbs Internet Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s hardware startups are getting more venture capital funding this year, helped by Beijing’s effort to drive investments in strategically important technology as well as its crackdown on the internet sector. Venture firms pumped $5.4 billion into hardware startups such as chip producers and robotics makers across Greater China during the first half of the year, according to a report by Seattle-based data provider PitchBook on Tuesday. That’s already surpassed the $5.1 billion

  • At least 5 rockets targeting the Kabul airport were intercepted by US force protection as evacuations in Afghanistan continue

    More than 122,000 people, including 5,400 Americans, have been evacuated from Afghanistan with the U.S. withdrawal deadline fast approaching.

  • Fact check: Bidens attended dignified transfer of 13 fallen service members

    Both President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attended the dignified transfer of 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul Aug. 26.

  • U.S. airlifts humanitarian aid to Haiti after deadly earthquake

    The U.S. is now airlifting food, tarps and other supplies into the areas that were hardest hit by the Aug. 14 earthquake in Haiti, AP reports.Why it matters: Quickly getting resources to remote communities made vulnerable by the earthquake is the focus of the $32 million U.S. relief effort. Aid efforts will be coordinated with several humanitarian groups already in the country.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Troops under the direction of Miami-based U.S

  • Malaysia's new PM self-isolates, misses Cabinet swearing-in

    Malaysia's new prime minister missed the swearing-in ceremony of his new government on Monday after coming into contact with someone infected with COVID-19, his office said. Ismail Sabri Yaakob has begun self-isolating and will virtually attend Tuesday's official National Day celebrations, according to a statement from his office. Ismail took office Aug. 21 amid public anger over the previous government's failure to control a raging pandemic.