Fate of Concord man on trial for arson, murder in hands of jury

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Sep. 15—CONCORD — Merrimack County jury is deciding the fate of a Concord man charged with lighting a fire that resulted in the death of an elderly man more than 15 years ago.

Testimony ended Monday in the month-long cold-case murder trial.

Both sides delivered closing arguments in the case, where Richard Ellison, 47, faces both first- and second-degree murder charges.

He is accused of starting a fire in a duplex that resulted in the death of Robert McMillan, 85, in 2005. Although alive when taken out of his burning duplex, McMillan later died at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"This was intentional and this was deadly," homicide prosecutor Rachel Harrington told the jury last month.

The trial, which had been delayed because of COVID-19, started Aug. 13. The state called 42 witnesses and the defense called two.

Ellison was arrested in 2018. Prosecutors claim he set the fire out of rage and had assaulted McMillan before setting the fire.

The defense claimed that police mishandled evidence in the case, which led them to the wrong man. They argue the fire could have been accidental.

"Clues were lost and misunderstood," defense lawyer Caroline Smith told jurors during opening arguments.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NYC drug trafficker’s wife arrested for Facebook threats against federal, Staten Island prosecutors

    Angry that her husband and brother are jailed on criminal charges, a former Staten Island woman used her Facebook account to make a death threat against a federal prosecutor who worked one of their cases, authorities say. Yasmeya Mehmeti, 37, said that unless her brother, Pearlie Johnson, was freed, she would also demand another federal prosecutor and an assistant district attorney in Staten ...

  • Van-Life Couple Got Into Physical Fight Days Before 22-Year-Old Vanished, Police Docs Reveal

    YouTubeA young woman who mysteriously vanished while road tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé got into a physical altercation with him two weeks before he returned to Florida without her, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Beast. And while the couple’s online postings made the journey appear perfectly idyllic, the strain of having been together nonstop for months on end had in fact escalated tensions between the two, the document provided by the Moab City, Utah, Police Depar

  • Alex Murdaugh Shooting Was Twisted Suicide Insurance Ploy

    via FacebookIn a stunning turn of events, a South Carolina man was charged later Tuesday with shooting troubled attorney Alex Murdaugh in the head in an assisted-suicide plot to secure $10 million in insurance money—just three months after Murdaugh’s wife and son were murdered.The alleged conspiracy was laid out in court documents released after Curtis Edward Smith, 61, was collared for the botched Sept. 4 shooting, which Murdaugh, 53, survived. Smith was charged with a slew of crimes, including

  • Patient reported she was forced to perform sex acts on Fort Worth hospital employee

    A woman told authorities she performed sexual acts on a hospital employee in Fort Worth out of fear.

  • A fitness influencer and bodybuilder was charged with 6 counts of drug possession after investigators say she received a package of steroids

    A Canadian bodybuilder and Instagram influencer, Melissa Kate Bumstead, was arrested after police say she received a package of steroids.

  • Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video

    Sgt. Welton Simpson was convicted via bench trial on Monday of giving a false statement to law enforcement and misconduct […] The post Baltimore officer convicted of lying about altercation shown in viral video appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Indiana woman who strangled stepdaughter gets life sentence

    A northern Indiana woman convicted of murder in the strangulation death of her 10-year-old stepdaughter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Carmack, of Gas City, was sentenced during a hearing Wednesday. A jury convicted her last month on murder, strangulation, neglect and battery charges in the killing of Skylea Carmack.

  • Ex-cop's murder conviction reversed in 911 caller's death

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out the third-degree murder conviction of a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who had called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home. In its ruling in the case of Mohamed Noor, the Supreme Court also clarified what would constitute third-degree murder, or depraved-mind murder, saying the statute doesn't apply if a defendant's actions are directed at a particular person. Noor was convicted of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

  • Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

    Corrections officer arrested after assault of bank employee in Grover Beach

  • ‘It was either me or him’: Canadian sergeant who shot fellow officer testifies

    Police officer who was shot nine times is on trial for assault after allegedly attacking sergeant in confrontation over bathroom break ‘I knew if he got the firearm up on me, then he would kill me – and it was either me or him,’ Sergeant Shane Donovan told the court on Tuesday. Photograph: Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images A Canadian police officer who was shot nine times by a colleague is now on trial for assault over the confrontation that began over a bathroom break. Constable Nathan Parker, 55, o

  • An LDS bishop was removed from his Idaho post. He faces multiple sexual abuse charges

    The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.

  • Corrupt Oil Trader Turns On Colleagues in Massive Africa Bribe Case

    (Bloomberg) -- When Anthony Stimler left Glencore Plc in August 2019, he had two big secrets: For a dozen years, he’d paid millions in bribes to African officials and intermediaries. And he was now helping a U.S. Justice Department investigation into the company and numerous former colleagues.Corruption isn’t exactly unheard of in the extraction and trading of commodities, especially in the developing world. But details of Stimler’s cooperation deal, obtained from the U.S. attorney’s office in M

  • Ex-House Speaker settles child sexual abuse payments suit

    Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse reached a tentative out-of-court settlement Wednesday over Hastert’s refusal to pay the man $1.8 million — the outstanding balance in hush money that the Illinois Republican agreed to pay the man in 2010. The man has been referred to only as James Doe in court papers since the breach of contract lawsuit was filed in 2016 in Illinois court in Yorkville, Hastert's hometown just west of Chicago. The hush-money deal would eventually lead to a federal criminal case against Hastert five years later and to public disgrace for the a GOP stalwart who, for eight years as House speaker, was second in the line of succession to the presidency.

  • Woman kicked down Brooklyn subway escalator says her skin was ripped open ‘like I was clawed by a tiger’

    A Brooklyn mom kicked down a subway escalator by a complete stranger says she’s covered in claw marks from her tumble down the metal stairs — and terrified of ever seeing her attacker again. Speaking on condition her name not be published, the 30-year-old fashion design student said she was on her way home when she was assaulted at the Atlantic Ave.-Barclays Center station Thursday evening. “I ...

  • Sexually abusing a girl put a Florida attorney on probation. Now, his career is gone

    A Casselberry attorney who had sex with an underage girl, then allegedly took her to CVS for day-after birth control while wearing an “All Pro Dad” baseball hat has been disbarred.

  • Now Cops Are Probing Death of Murdaugh Housekeeper

    HandoutThe South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Wednesday that the agency has opened an investigation into the 2018 death of Gloria Satterfield, a former housekeeper for the Murdaugh family. It marks just the latest criminal probe associated with the embattled legal dynasty whose patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, conspired with a former drug dealer in a botched assisted-suicide attempt last week, according to police and his own attorneys. Murdaugh, a once high-powered lawyer wh

  • 'Truly horrific': Man gets 10 years for stabbing woman with semen-filled syringe

    A man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after stabbing a woman with a syringe filled with semen at a Maryland grocery store.

  • Woman who waited more than 6 years for trial in Clay County will have case heard this week

    Viola Bowman has been in jail since January 2015. Maintaining her innocence, she rejected a plea deal last year.

  • Teen Reunites with Her Mother Nearly 14 Years After Being Abducted from Her Fla. Home at Age 6

    Authorities are still searching for Pablo Hernandez, who allegedly abducted daughter Jacqueline Hernandez in 2007

  • Mexico drug lord 'The Viceroy' sentenced to 28 years

    Vicente Carrillo Fuentes took control of the Juárez cartel after his brother died in a botched operation.