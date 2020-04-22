Fate of Ford F-150, Super Duty trucks depends on plant shredded by tornado

After more than a week, still no word. And with big money at stake.

A tornado that ripped apart the roof and interior of a BorgWarner factory in Seneca, South Carolina, and killed a security guard stationed outside on April 13 has left Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Toyota and Ford Motor Co., wondering when operations will return to normal.

The three automakers count on the Auburn Hills-based parts supplier for an essential car part used in the bestselling Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra and Ford F-150, Super Duty trucks, Expedition, Explorer, Transit van, Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Aviator.

"We are working closely with their teams on recovery operations and startup plans," said Kaileen Connelly, an FCA spokeswoman.

The item may not sound like a big deal – what's called a transfer case – but it's so important that Ford alerted the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday that the "company's assets" had been damaged at the enormous drivetrain plant.

A transfer case is a core part of the vehicle's four-wheel-drive system.

The BorgWarner Inc. manufacturing plant in Seneca is heavily damaged after a tornado hit the area early Monday, April 13, 2020. More

"Currently, the time to resume operations, partially or in full, cannot be estimated, and we have not yet determined the full impacts to our financial position, results of operations, or cash flows, including the timing of those impacts," the SEC filing said.

Ford spokesman T.R. Reid said Tuesday, "There's a lot of people down there, assessing and trying to figure out how to bring back up their capabilities."

An updated version of the highly profitable Ford F-150 is tentatively scheduled to launch in the fall. Currently, it is the oldest truck on the market. Timely launches protect consumer market share and generate much-needed revenue.

At issue, of course, is whether the much-anticipated F-150 launch will be delayed.

"We’ll have more details to share on the reveal timing of our upcoming all-new vehicles once we have safely brought our factories and facilities back online," said Mike Levine, Ford North America Product Communications manager.

An F-150 launch media briefing scheduled for April 29 was postponed already because of the health crisis.

BorgWarner Inc. employees assess the damage done to their manufacturing plant in Seneca after a tornado hit the area early Monday, April 13, 2020. More

When asked specifically what impact the tornado had on the F-150 launch, Kelli Felker, Ford global manufacturing spokeswoman, said, "None."

She referred to a statement released Friday that said, "We are working closely with the supplier to manage the situation and to determine next steps."

'Catastrophe'

Michelle Collins, spokeswoman at BorgWarner, said in a statement, "Currently, the time to resume operations, partially or in full, cannot be estimated and we have no further updates to provide at this time."

While both FCA and Toyota have been hit hard by the situation, no company sustained more pain than Ford. It already has a projected $2 billion loss for the first quarter, higher than expected warranty costs, ongoing challenges with global restructuring, shrinking market share, falling stock price and crucial timelines of new products threatened by a pandemic.