Fate of former Clay County Sheriff now in hands of jury

The fate of former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels now rests in the hands of a jury.

The state and defense wrapped up their closing arguments Thursday afternoon

The charges Daniels faces stem from an investigation that began after an encounter between Daniels and his former mistress Cierra Smith in May of 2019.

That incident involved Daniels calling deputies to report a suspicious vehicle after Smith followed his truck.

Smith was arrested for stalking Daniels but was released without being booked into jail or formally charged.

The state is accusing Daniels of destroying evidence and lying to law enforcement after Smith’s arrest to inhibit an FDLE investigation, but the defense argues Daniels was only trying to hide the details of his affair from his wife.

Daniels faces two felonies, one tied to the deletion of his google account and a second tied to his attempt to have his agency phone wiped.

“Do you think it’s just a coincidence that he chose to do this search, and chose to delete a 10-year-old Gmail Google account hours after this event happened?” said Assistant State Attorney Richard Buxman during closing arguments Thursday.

The defense argued Daniels didn’t delete the data to evade law enforcement, but rather his wife.

“It had nothing to do with the law enforcement investigation. It had everything to do with his wife. Just like the Google account,” said Matthew Kachergus, Daniels’ attorney.

Daniels is also charged with five misdemeanor counts of lying to law enforcement.

The state claims Daniels lied about seeking a restraining order against his former mistress the day she was arrested, lied about ending his relationship with her prior to her arrest and lied to FDLE by telling them he didn’t ask for her to be arrested on the scene.

He’s also accused of lying to FDLE about requesting background checks on people tied to his former mistress and about having SnapChat, CashApp and Kick Messenger installed on his agency phone.

The defense calls the charges ‘a witch hunt’.

Story continues

“Cause this was a witch hunt from the get-go. Ten days after the incident the state attorney’s office flips this on Daniels and wants him prosecuted,” said Kachergus.

But the state contends the investigation started when Daniels called deputies on Smith and Daniels’ actions prevented law enforcement from getting the full story.

“Is that important information to know in the investigation? Clearly, it is. Can we know it? No, because the defendant deleted it. When? The night this all happened,” said Buxman.

Daniels faces a maximum of 15 years if convicted of all charges.

Action News Jax continues to follow this story and will provide an update as soon as the jury reaches a verdict

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.