Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, sources say

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toshiba Corp is displayed atop of the company's facility building in Kawasaki, Japan
Mayu Sakoda, Makiko Yamazaki and Takaya Yamaguchi
·3 min read

By Mayu Sakoda, Makiko Yamazaki and Takaya Yamaguchi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Disagreement over whether to keep Toshiba Corp's management following a potential buyout caused friction between two of its suitors and is now stoking concern among banks, sources said, further complicating an already uncertain process.

Japan Industrial Partners, the private equity firm since selected by Toshiba as a preferred bidder, originally teamed up with state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp in a first round of bidding earlier this year.

But the two parted ways for the second round. Differences over JIP's plan to retain Toshiba CEO Taro Shimada and his team were a source of friction between the two bidders, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

JIP's plan has since raised alarm among some of Japan's big banks, whose funding would be critical to financing a buyout of the $15 billion company, according to the two sources familiar with the talks and another person.

Some of those eyeing Toshiba are concerned that current management could impede the kind of sweeping reorganisation necessary to put it on the road to recovery, three of the sources said.

All of the sources declined to be identified because the information is confidential.

A representative for JIP was not immediately available for comment. Toshiba and state-backed JIC declined to comment.

The outcome of any deal could have far-reaching implications for Toshiba's 116,000 employees and national security, given that the chips-to-nuclear conglomerate also makes defence equipment.

Once a giant of Japanese manufacturing, Toshiba has lurched from crisis to crisis since a 2015 accounting scandal. It has been weakened by years of discord between management and major shareholders, many of them foreign activists seen as keen for a buyout.

Despite being selected as preferred bidder, JIP has struggled to secure enough equity commitments from potential partners, sources have said. It now looks set to miss a Monday deadline to deliver a firm proposal that includes letters of commitment from banks, sources have said.

JIP, which previously bought out Olympus Corp's camera business and Sony Group Corp's laptop business, will continue to try to secure equity and financing commitments after the deadline, two of the sources said.

JIP has invited a number of domestic companies, including financial services firm Orix Corp and utility Chubu Electric Power Co Inc to join its consortium.

Toshiba's Shimada told the Wall Street Journal in June he wanted any buyer to keep conglomerate in one piece as he aims to promote innovation at the 147-year-old company.

State-backed JIC, which has been in talks with U.S. private equity fund Bain Capital and north Asia fund MBK Partners to form a separate consortium, is also preparing to bid, but is unlikely to submit a binding proposal by Monday, two of the sources said.

The Japanese government owns 96% of JIC. The trade ministry has said the fund cannot spend taxpayer money on a deal just to take a company private and make things easier for management. Any investment would have to fulfil policy goals such as promoting restructuring, it has said.

JIC hopes to evaluate Toshiba's businesses in more detail, including the impact of slumping global semiconductor demand on the value of Toshiba's 40.6% stake in flash memory chip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp, one of the sources said.

In late October, JIC expanded the size of its buyout fund to 900 billion yen ($6.11 billion) from 200 billion yen. Two of the sources said the expansion was not just for a Toshiba buyout but also aimed at other deals.

(Reporting by Mayu Sakoda, Makiko Yamazaki and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by David Dolan and Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • US, Netherlands go Dutch to refurbish Czech tanks for Ukraine

    The U.S. and Netherlands are splitting the cost of refurbishing 90 more Czech T-72B tanks for Ukraine in Kyiv’s fight to repel Russia.

  • Russia has caused over 37 billion USD damage to Ukraines environment

    IHOR PYLYPIV - SUNDAY, 6 NOVEMBER 2022, 12:05 According to data from the Operational Headquarters for recording the environmental crimes committed by the Russian Federation, the environment of Ukraine has suffered losses of over 1.

  • Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals odds, picks and predictions

    Analyzing Sunday's Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals odds and lines, with expert NFL picks, predictions and best bets.

  • I've been on 5 Disney cruises. Here are the 11 best things to eat on the ships.

    Most food is included with the cost of the cruise, so to get all your money's worth, I recommend the soft serve, potato gnocchi, and churro waffles.

  • Penn State football shows why future is bright in dominant victory over Indiana

    The Nittany Lions received a large contribution from their freshmen.

  • U.S. Latinos contributed $2.8 trillion to the economy in 2020. So why are they underserved by financial services?

    When it comes to banking, Mireya Olvera knows that Latino consumers want to feel understood — or, at the very least, like the person on the other end of the interaction respects them. Olvera immigrated to the United States from Mexico 27 years ago and, despite growing up with a father who worked for a financial institution, she remembers how she felt afraid to visit banks, because of both a language barrier and her concerns that she wouldn’t grasp how accounts and loans worked in the U.S. Today, she’s an area manager at a branch of the Notre Dame Federal Credit Union in South Bend, Ind., where she serves a largely Latino community.

  • Inflation 'miscalculation' threatens to derail Joe Biden's midterms

    Cleveland's skyline has changed dramatically over the past hundred years.

  • B/R assesses slow start for new Sixers addition Danuel House Jr.

    Philadelphia 76ers addition Danuel House Jr.'s slow start to the season has been discussed by Bleacher Report.

  • Germany, other EU members plan to expand Iran sanctions -Der Spiegel

    Germany and eight other EU member states are planning to expand sanctions on Iran to include individuals and organisations linked to violence against protesters in the Islamic Republic, magazine Der Spiegel reported, without disclosing its sources. A package containing 31 proposals was introduced in Brussels on Wednesday targeting individuals and institutions in the security sector as well as companies responsible for suppression in Iran, the magazine reported. Ties between the Islamic Republic and the West are increasingly strained as Iranians keep up anti-government protests.

  • Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

    Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. “The security environment in the East and South China seas, especially around Japan, is increasingly becoming more severe,” Kishida said, noting North Korea's increased missile firings, including one that flew over Japan last month, and growing concern about the impact in Asia of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sudan's Burhan says political talks ongoing but Bashir loyalists not welcome

    Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan confirmed on Sunday that talks on a new political framework for the country were being held, but he warned the former ruling party in harsh words not to interfere with the military or in politics. Burhan, head of the country's Sovereign Council, led a coup a year ago that halted the country's transition to elections following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir after three decades of rule. Reuters reported on Friday that the military had compiled its views on a draft constitution, paving the way for steps towards a new agreement with the country's political parties.

  • A Warning to Twitter Verified Users: Don't Take the Bait

    There are approximately one million pieces of Twitter news circulating this week. If you’re a user of the site, it could be hard to keep tabs on what’s happening behind the scenes amid Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover.

  • Fugitive Crypto Founder Do Kwon May Be Hiding in Europe, Despite Claims He's Totally Not on the Run

    Do Kwon, the Terraform Labs founder who says he’s “making zero effort” to hide from South Korean authorities investigating him for violating the country’s capital markets laws may be “vacationing” in Europe.

  • Russia has lost more personnel in Donetsk Oblast than in two Chechen Wars Zelenskyy

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, stated that Russia has lost more personnel in the war against Ukraine in Donetsk Oblast than it did in the two Chechen Wars combined. Source: evening address by the President of Ukraine Quote: "The most fierce fighting throughout this week has been concentrated in Donbas near the cities of Bakhmut and Soledar.

  • 'Christmas creep' is real. As a parent, I find that the pressure starts earlier every year.

    The author says she's seen a phenomenon called "Christmas creep" in which retailers put up holiday decorations earlier and earlier.

  • Boy band SB19 ready to spread Filipino music around the world through their first-ever global tour

    Top Filipino boy band SB19 is currently on their first-ever global tour with stops in the U.S., including New York and California. As the band settled in New York, they spoke with NextShark about their experiences in the Big Apple. SB19 is a five-member Filipino boy band that was trained under ShowBT Philippines beginning in 2016.

  • Iran acknowledges sending drones to Russia for first time

    Iran's foreign minister on Saturday acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine that has seen the Iranian-made drones divebombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. “We gave a limited number of drones to Russia months before the Ukraine war,” Amirabdollahian told reporters after a meeting in Tehran.

  • Factbox-What are the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 coronavirus variants, and why it matters

    New offshoots of the dominant BA.5 subvariant of Omicron known as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are gaining ground in the United States as the SARS-Cov-2 virus that triggered the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve. BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are among the more than 300 sublineages of the Omicron variant circulating globally, 95% of which are direct descendants of BA.5, according to the World Health Organization. In early July, BA.5 became the dominant subvariant of the coronavirus circulating in the United States, but in October it started giving way to BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.

  • Taylor Swift Shared Her Thoughts on Selena Gomez's ‘My Mind and Me’ Doc in a Moving Way

    Selena Gomez's longtime close friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion on Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known.

  • Notre Dame-Clemson: College Gameday host’s bold prediction

    Another bold take from him...