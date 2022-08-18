Fate of Southwest Atlanta gas station in the hands of judge -- neighbors say ‘close it’

On Thursday a bus load of protesters came to the city justice center, supporting calls to shut the Southwest Atlanta gas station down.

They told Channel 2 Action News the Citgo gas station on MLK Drive is a nuisance.

According to them, the police have been called there dozens of times this year, and the business doesn’t do anything to stop the crime.

After the hearing, the judge decided he will make a ruling on whether to close the gas station in the next 30 days.

“Open drug sales, homicides, prostitution, the children of Atlanta Charter High School cannot walk up and down this street. We are tired, we are fed up,” said Atlanta City Council member Andrea Boone.

Mike Bowers, attorney for the owners of the Citgo gas station believes his clients are not causing a nuisance. He called it a “complicated legal argument.”

“They’re responsible for not breaking the law, but not enforcing the law. That is the obligation of government to ensure that person and property is protected,” Bowers told Channel 2.

