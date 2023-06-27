"Fateful" Putin address deeply disappoints Russian public

Russians were underwhelmed or disappointed by a June 26 video address from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin following the Wagner PMC mutiny, despite assurances by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov that it would be a message that would determine “the fate of the country.”

"These claims will literally determine the fate of Russia!" Peskov was quoted as saying by one of Russia’s most famous propagandists, Vladimir Solovyov.

In reality, Putin's address turned out to be a pathetic whimper from a dictator who is losing control and is trying his best to save face after the disgrace of the armed uprising by Wagner mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Putin thanked, among others, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko for his mediation in the negotiation with Wagner, which allegedly helped to "avoid blood” – despite numerous reports that Wagner had engaged in firefights with Russian forces and had downed a number of high-value aerial targets.

Russian citizens on Telegram expressed their shock at their dictator’s empty words: with many pro-Russian channels writing “Is that it?” In response to Putin’s rambling speech.

