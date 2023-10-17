Father of 12-year-old Colorado student speaks out about ‘bias-motivated’ school stabbing

Theodore Temple said he learned during a court hearing that the suspected attacker, also 12, had a list of people he planned to kill, along with their race — and his son’s name was atop it.

A 12-year-old Colorado boy found himself in the hospital after being repeatedly stabbed by a classmate, and the victim’s father claims the unprovoked murder attempt was “bias-motivated.”

According to USA Today, Teddy Temple was in art class on Oct. 5 when another student at Marie L. Greenwood Early 8 school in Denver walked into the classroom and attacked him with a knife, leaving the pre-teen with head, neck and shoulder injuries.

Theodore Temple believes the student chose his son based on the color of his skin — allegations the charges against the unnamed juvenile suspect, also 12, appear to substantiate.

Teddy Temple (above), 12, was in art class this month when another student at Marie L. Greenwood Early 8 school in Denver stabbed him repeatedly, leaving him with head, neck and shoulder injuries. (Photo: Screenshot/YouTube.com/FOX31 Denver)

“It was painful enough that my son was injured in that way,” said Temple, “but to learn that he had 100% intention of killing him for racial motivation, that’s been the hardest pill for us to swallow.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The Denver district attorney’s office confirmed charging the young suspect with attempted murder and a “bias-motivated crime.” Spokesman Matthew Jablow said the accused student also was charged with weapons possession on school grounds and impeding school staff.

Jablow noted that the suspect was charged as an aggravated and violent juvenile offender, which might result in harsher penalties if he is convicted.

“I am pleased with the extent and severity of the charges,” Temple told USA Today. “It lets the community know how close we all were to something much more devastating happening.”

Temple said Teddy and the attacker used to be friends. He said his son distanced himself from the other student during the summer but noted they never had a verbal or physical altercation.

The father of six was present Thursday for the suspect’s initial juvenile court hearing, which the judge sealed to the media and general public.

During the hearing, prosecutors described how the investigation revealed the 12-year-old suspect had become obsessed with Nazi regalia and philosophy. Temple said prosecutors stated that among the boy’s internet research interests were school shootings, hate crimes and the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.

Temple also heard the suspect had a list of people he planned to kill, along with their race, and his son’s name was first on the list.

The juvenile suspect reportedly was punished a week before the attack for hurling a racial insult at a different Black student. Temple said his son was also the focus of the boy’s racial malice, some of which was directed at him online and some in person.

It is unknown if the accused student did or will receive disciplinary punishment from the school district in the aftermath of the stabbing.

Denver Public Schools spokesperson Scott Pribble said the district has not issued a statement about the crime. Pribble declined to provide any information, citing the police investigation and federal privacy regulations that protect juvenile children.

Temple said his son was hospitalized for a brief period after the attack and was able to return home. The family set up a GoFundMe to pay medical bills following treatment for a head fracture requiring stitches, and their effort surpassed its targeted $3,000 goal.

Teddy returned to school last week for two half-days, but Temple said his son and the boy’s siblings, ages 7 to 16, would be transferred to a different school within the district. The father said he regrets that his child had to experience racism and hatred at such a young age but is proud to know he has instilled a positive lesson in all of his children: There are still good people in the world.

“He was fearful at first; there was terror in his face when I first got to the hospital,” Temple said of Teddy. Since then, “we’re kind of surprised at how well he’s doing emotionally and physically.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Father of 12-year-old Colorado student speaks out about ‘bias-motivated’ school stabbing appeared first on TheGrio.