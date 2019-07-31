Father of 13-year-old Gilroy shooting victim Keyla Salazar: 'We will never forget her'

SALINAS, Calif. – Keyla Salazar was a kind and loving teen who enjoyed Mario Brothers and Pokemon Go, had a pet chihuahua she had named Lucky and wanted to be an animation artist when she grew up, family friend Rebeca Armendariz said.

Yet Salazar's life was cut short at just 13-years-old when she was gunned down at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

"As you can imagine, there are many things going through our minds and hearts," Keyla's aunt, Katiuska Pimentel, said before reading a statement from the girl's mother, Lorena de Salazar, at a news conference before a private vigil Tuesday evening.

In it, Salazar said the family thanked the community "from the bottom of our hearts" for its support.

"Keyla was a beautiful (child who) really cared for other people and she cared a lot about animals and she was our motivation," Salazar said.

"We're in pain that we lost her," she continued.

Family and friends gather at Ace Empower Academy to remember Keyla Salazar, one of the victims of the shooting at the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday. More

Keyla's father, Juan Salazar, called her a “luchadora," which means “a fighter," in a statement read by Keyla's uncle.

“Jamás le olvidaremos (We will never forget her)," he said.

Keyla’s mother’s sobs echoed off the pavement of the plaza as she walked in.

Her friend, Rosa Rodríguez, carried a sign reading, “Rest in Peace, Keyla.”

She said she would remember Keyla’s smile the most.

A hero amid Gilroy gunfire: 10-year-old girl drags toddler to safety

Before the shooting: Gilroy and its garlic festival created powerful memories of their own

Santino William Legan: Gilroy shooter from boxing-loving family, cited 'Might Makes Right'

Keyla Salazar's mother Lorena de Salazar, right, and aunt Katiuska Pimentel, grieve as family and friends gather at Ace Empower Academy to remember Keyla, one of the victims of the shooting at the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday. More

“Tenía sueños. Tenía metas (She had dreams. She had goals),” said Rodriguez.

Donna Bellido and Fidel Frutos designed the shirts the family members were wearing that read, “RIP Keyla.” They used blue, Keyla’s favorite color, and tried to make Lenora feel as though she had a piece of her daughter with her, they said.

“We wanted to support her and make her not feel alone, said Frutos. “Just give her the best help she needed. I know it’s not going to bring her daughter back but I’m always hoping for the best.”

Post by SalinasCalifornian.

Keyla had been at the festival with several family members, including two sisters ages 4 and 12. They escaped unharmed. Pimentel, told CBS News that Keyla died while running behind a relative who used a cane. Her stepfather was shot while trying to render aid to her but survived. Stephen Romero, 6, of San Jose as well as New York native Trevor Irby, 25, were also killed in the shooting.

Keyla had just graduated from the ACE Empower after-school program, said Rebeca Armendariz, with ACE Empower and a friend of Pimentel, outside a private vigil for Keyla Tuesday evening.

"She was very sharp," Armendariz said, noting Keyla's questions would routinely stump her teachers.

She had a bright personality, Armendariz said.

Lorena de Salazar, mother of Keyla Salazar, was joined by family and friends at Ace Empower Academy to remember Keyla, one of the victims of the shooting at the 2019 Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday. . More