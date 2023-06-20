A father of 13 saved his daughter after their raft overturned. He didn't survive.

A father of 13 died in a water rafting accident last week in Colorado, saving his children before collapsing.

On Friday, June 9, Dr. Dustin Harker, a physician in Hutchinson, Kansas, was on a whitewater rafting trip with friends from church and four of his 13 children when the incident happened.

"It was a river they had rafted before, but this year with the high rainfall the rapids were more turbulent than in the past," Sharon Neu Young, sister-in-law to Harker, wrote in an email to The Hutchinson News, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"During their ride down the river, the raft with Dustin and three of his children tragically capsized. Everyone struggled to get above water. In the tumult, Dustin threw the capsized raft off his youngest daughter who was trapped underneath."

They all made it to shore.

"Unfortunately, by then, Dustin had already taken on too much water," Young wrote. "He was still speaking but shortly after became unresponsive."

People administered CPR for 30 minutes to try to resuscitate him, but he did not survive.

"The family is so grateful that all of the children have made it home and for Dustin who made sure that happened," Young said. "This turn of events has been traumatic for everyone involved – especially for those who witnessed the tragedy unfold."

More on the beloved doctor and father

Harker was born in Alberta, Canada, and was always interested in life science.

He told the clinic that as a child, he would watch nature shows instead of cartoons.

After receiving a bachelor's degree in neuroscience from Brigham Young University, Harker received his medical degree from the Medical University of Ohio in Toledo. Following his residency in 2010 at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Harker worked in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Coon Rapids, Minnesota and Layton, Utah.

Harker had board certification from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

The father of 13 and worked at the Hutchinson Clinic, starting in in early 2022. He began treating Reno County patients on Jan. 31.

"He cared deeply about his patients and regularly shared his sentiment with those around him," said Cheryl Gonsalves, the marketing manager at the clinic. "He was just a wonderful friend and colleague to all of our staff."

Harker enjoyed playing games, having outdoor adventures and having fun with his children, who range in age from 4 to 23.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help support the Harker family. The family also started a “Support for Dustin Harker’s Family” Facebook group. The family asks that the community allow them to grieve.

"The family is so grateful for all of the support they’re receiving – comments, love, prayers, words of comfort," Young said. "Dustin Harker, you are loved and we feel you with us still."

