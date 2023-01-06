Father, 18-year-old daughter arrested in drug bust, Georgia officers say

A father and daughter were arrested Thursday night after officers found drugs in their possession.

Floyd County police said the Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force performed a drug bust Thursday in Rome.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is unclear what information led the task force to execute the drug bust and where it occurred.

When officers executed the search, they found 55 grams of cocaine and 64 grams of marijuana.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said 54-year-old Glenn Alexander was charged with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute, and trafficking cocaine.

In addition to Glenn Alexander’s arrest, officials said his 18-year-old daughter, Armani Alexander, was charged with felony possession of marijuana.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department but has not received a response.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: