Father, 2 Boys Slain In Their Home | Illinois PatchPM

Here are the news stories trending across Illinois on Friday night:

Andrew Hintt, 31, and his two sons, Benjamin, 7, and Sebastian, 5, were found slain in their home days before Christmas.>>>Read More.

St. Procopius Abbey's decision comes several months after Benet hired a girls lacrosse coach who is in a same-sex marriage.>>>Read More.

Deidre Silas was a "hero, taken from us in the line of duty" Gov. Pritzker said Wednesday. A man is in custody, charged with her murder.>>>Read More.

The Federal Trade Commission warned that fake and unauthorized home testing kits are being offered online "as opportunistic scammers" look to take advantage of the spike in new positive COVID-19 cases around the country.>>>Read More.

