Father with 2 kids is carjacked at gunpoint at Playground of Dreams in Tri-Cities

A father sitting with his two kids at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park was carjacked at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect pulled a handgun from a satchel he was carrying and pointed it at the father about 4:15 p.m., said a Kennewick police news release.

The gunman told the man to leave the keys in the Ford Explorer and allowed him to get his children out of the back seat before it was stolen.

The thief drove away westbound through the park toward Richland in the stolen red 2013 Explorer with luggage racks on the roof. The license plate is AXC1537.

The suspect is a man in his mid-thirties with a thin mustache, wearing a gray or green vest and blue jeans.

Kennewick police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the car or the suspect is advised to call 911 and not approach the car or attempt to interact with the man, said police.