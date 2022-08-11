Father of 3-month-old baby who died after bring left in hot car for hours facing charges

The father of a 3-month-old baby who died after being left inside a hot car earlier this summer has turned himself into police.

Khang Nguyen is facing charges as a result of the incident on June 16 along Fort Couch Road in Upper Saint Clair.

PREVIOUS: Police: 3-month-old baby dies after being left inside car for hours, victim identified

Police found the baby unresponsive after he was left inside the father’s hot minivan for hours in the driveway of a home.

Paramedics attempted to save the infant but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this summer, the medical examiner identified the baby as Kayden Nguyen.

Thursday morning, Kayden’s father Khang Nguyen turned himself in with his attorney at Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

