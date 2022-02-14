Father of 3-year-old girl reported missing is a suspect in her mother’s death, CMPD says

The mother of a 3-year-old girl whose brief disappearance Sunday prompted an Amber Alert, has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Jaqusica Wilson, 27, was pronounced dead at a home in the 1600 block of Swan Drive, CMPD said in a news release Monday. Officers had responded to the home for a welfare check.

An Amber Alert was issued after her daughter, Marlaya Patterson, was reported missing. Police said Marlaya’s father, 29-year-old Corey Lamont Patterson, abducted her.

Marlaya was found safe hours later and reunited with her family, police said Monday.

Patterson was located and arrested without incident Sunday, police said. He is charged with murder and possession of firearm by felon. Patterson is in the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD did not provide more details about how and where Marlaya and Patterson were found.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 704-432-TIPS, or leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.