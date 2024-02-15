Father of 3-year-old prevents abduction in south SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A registered sex offender has been arrested after attempting to lure and kidnap a three-year-old child in south Salt Lake, the South Salt Lake Police Department said.

Travis James Groce, 43, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of child kidnapping, a first-degree felony.

Here’s how Utahns can get real gold out of ATMs

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 13, South Salt Lake Police were dispatched to an attempted child abduction. The father of the three-year-old victim told police he watched the suspect, described as a “heavier set male wearing a black coat and glasses” attempt to lure his child into a black Tesla before fleeing the scene, the affidavit states.

Police conducted a records check for the Tesla, and found the car registered to Groce — a registered sex offender. Groce was previously convicted of lewdness involving a child, the affidavit states.

An “Attempt to Locate” was broadcasted across police channels, and Taylorsville Police apprehended Groce and placed him in custody. When police spoke with Groce’s wife, she reportedly told them that Groce had told her “police were most likely on their way to arrest him,” the affidavit states.

Police spoke with the parents of the three-year-old victim and learned Groce intentionally attempted to lure the child by waving his hand, requesting the child come to him. The three-year-old began to walk toward Groce when the father noticed and walked over, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the father and Groce made direct eye contact before Groce “fled the scene at a high rate of speed.”

Groce reportedly drove recklessly through side streets in an attempt to evade the father, who was following him in his own vehicle.

Groce has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.