Family, friends offer $10,000 reward after Indianapolis father and 3 children go missing

Read the latest on this case: Coroner confirms bodies of man, 3 children found in pond after search are missing Indianapolis family

Original article: Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating a 27-year-old father and his three children. Here's what we know:

Who is missing?

Kyle Moorman, 27, as well as his three children 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland are all missing, according to IMPD.

Kyle Moorman, 27, last seen Wednesday, July 6 around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

Kyle Moorman is described as 5-foot-10, 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kyle Moorman II, 5, last seen Wednesday, July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

Kyle Moorman II is described as 3-foot-7, 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kyannah Holland, 2, last seen Wednesday, July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

Kyannah Holland is described as 2-foot-6, 25 pound with blond hair and blue eyes.

Kyran Holland, 1, last seen Wednesday, July 6 in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in Indianapolis

Kyran Holland is described as 2-feet, 15 pounds with with blond hair and blue eyes.

Kyran Holland was last seen wearing a diaper and a striped shirt and Kyannah Holland was last seen wearing a striped pink and blue romper, according to police. There are no additional clothing descriptions available.

Where were Kyle Moorman and his children last seen?

The father and his children were last seen Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at about 11 p.m., in the 1000 block of south Sherman Drive on Indianapolis' east side, according to IMPD.

The father drives a 2009 black Saab 9-3 with an unknown temporary plate, police said.

Police are asking anyone who locates Kyle Moorman and his children to call 911.

Those with information on their whereabouts are asked to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-32706160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Family, friends offering $10,000 reward

Mariah Moorman, Kyle's Moorman sister, said family and friends have come together to offer a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the whereabouts of her brother and children.

"We are just trying to come together to try and find him," Mariah Moorman said Tuesday.

Searchers look at a large pond, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a hunt for Kyle Moorman, who went missing with his three children a week ago. This area, near Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue is a spot Moorman liked to go fishing.

Where have people looked for Kyle Moorman?

Family and friends searched a pond and the surrounding area near the intersection of Bluff Road and West Troy Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis Monday evening to look for the missing man and his children.

Mariah Moorman said it was the last place they believe his phone pinged from.

"As far as we know, he was coming out here to go fishing," Mariah Moorman said. "That's what he told my sister. It's not odd. He does it all the time. They go night fishing a lot."

The last time the man's phone pinged was around 12:40 a.m. July 7, a few hours after the last time he was seen, Mariah Moorman said.

Family and friends have spent a few hours each day looking near the White River or the pond on the city's south side since he went missing, she said.

Some in the search party used a magnet to search the bottom of the pond Monday evening, while others walked around the body of water looking for any signs of the missing man and his children.

The search continued near the pond on the city's south side Tuesday morning and afternoon, Mariah Moorman said. Family and friends focused on looking in ditches and wooded areas nearby in case the man wrecked his car and went off the road, Mariah Moorman said.

Police used a drone to search the area nearby Tuesday morning, she said. Mariah Moorman encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

"There's three kids missing," Mariah Moorman said. "This is unreal."

Contact IndyStar reporter Chloe McGowan at CWilkersonMcGowan@gannett.com. Follow her Twitter: @chloe_mcgowanxx.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Kyle Moorman missing: Indianapolis police seek man and his 3 children