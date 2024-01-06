Father of 4, ice cream truck owner identified as victim killed in Forest Park shooting

Police have identified the victim who was killed in a shooting spree in Forest Park on Friday.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter spoke to Brandon Harris’ wife, who says the 43-year-old’s death is a tremendous loss to the community.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” Sheree Hill said.

Hill says Harris was not only her husband but her best friend. He owned a fleet of ice cream trucks in town and leaves behind four children.

“He was such a good person with such a good heart. He would stop to do anything. He would change a tire,” she said.

On Friday morning, Forest Park police said Harris was inside working at the ATC Income Tax on West Street when 33-year old Victor Baymon showed up with a gun.

Police said Baymon had followed his ex-girlfriend there and shot two people. The ex-girlfriend was not shot, but Harris was. He later died.

Baymon carjacked two people before he ended up on Old Jonesboro Road and randomly shot another man who was fixing up his property, according to police.

“I didn’t know what was going on at first,” said Eddie Hall, who lives a few doors down.

Hall said he is on his front porch most days, but was thankful he wasn’t on Friday.

“I could have been shot... Somebody just walk up and just shoot ya,” Hall said.

He said he installed surveillance cameras years ago after a rash of crime in the area.

“I try to be prepared so we don’t have to go through that,” Hall said.

Flock cameras caught Baymon hours later in Powder Springs and police were able to take him into custody after a police pursuit. Baymon was critically injured, but is now stable after he crashed into a tree.

