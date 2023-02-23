Father of 4-month-old arrested in connection with the baby’s death in Fort Worth

The father of a 4-month-old Fort Worth boy who died last week was in custody Thursday in connection with the baby’s death, which was ruled a homicide, according to Fort Worth police.

Tarrant County criminal court records indicate that 21-year-old Alfred Jerome Williams had just been sentenced to probation on Feb. 10 for assaulting a pregnant person in March 2022 when the fatal injuries to his son, A’zari Jai’shuan Williams, occurred on Feb. 16 at the family’s Fort Worth apartment.

A’zari died from blunt force injuries, according to officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Tarrant County Jail records indicated that Williams was booked into jail on Saturday on a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

“The case will be presented to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days,” said Fort Worth Officer Brad Perez, a police spokesman, in an email. “Any charge enhancements or release of extent of injuries are not planned until the completed ME report is available.”

Police responded to a call in regards to an unresponsive infant on the night of Feb. 16, and detectives with the crimes against children unit began an investigation.

A’zari was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:16 p..m., according to the medical examiner’s office website..

The website noted that the injuries occurred at the baby’s home at an apartment in the 4100 block of Southwest Loop 820 in south Fort Worth.

Police did not release any other details.

Just days before A’zari died, his father was sentenced to 24 months of probation with deferred adjudication in connection with the assault of a pregnant woman on March 29, 2022, in Fort Worth, according to court records. Williams struck the woman, pulled her hair and bit her in the assault.

Two other assault charges against Williams from the incident on in March were dismissed, according to court records.